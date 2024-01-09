Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom review - "An adorable adventure game you won't want to put down"

Ah, Tamagotchi - the adorable, frustrating virtual pet craze of the 90s. Tamagotchi were pixelized pets that you had to care for 24/7 in order for them to survive. If you got a good eight hours of sleep, chances are you woke up to a dead Tamagotchi, which may be why so many 90s kids had anxiety. Luckily, in Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom, these creatures have evolved into adorable and far less dependent characters.
In Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom, you play as Mametchi, a cheerful Tamagotchi kid who witnesses a meteor crashing into Tamagotchi planet. Upon investigating, you learn the meteor is a Tamagotchi named Meteoritchi that accidentally fell to the planet.
Unfortunately, Meteoritchi accidentally transferred his energy to the planet upon impact, causing purple geysers to erupt, and obstructing access to different areas. Now, it’s up to you to close the geysers and restore Meteoritchi energy.
To complete quests, spread warmth and love, and improve the planet, you’ll need to gather and craft items. You can craft items at a workbench, but to do so, you'll need the proper blueprint. Blueprints can be found by digging, mining, or choosing the correct chest when playing Patchi Chest. You can also purchase blueprints from the architect at Patchi Lake.
Since the route back to your home is now blocked by a giant geyser, you’ll need to construct a camp to live in while you fix planet Tamagotchi. After converting your tent into a house, you can start recruiting Tamagotchi to live at your camp. You can choose up to two Tamagotchi from your camp to join you as you explore each day. More than just company, these Tamagotchi will help you complete tasks like mining big stones.
Secondly, the game doesn't lead you to specific quest objectives. For instance, your only clue for finding a missing smartwatch is to search the forest, which is relatively big. Still, you won’t have too much trouble finding what you’re looking for as long as you pay attention.
Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom is an excellent casual adventure game. The game offers an adorable, vibrant world to explore, full of exciting characters. You'll enjoy foraging in the forest, mining, fishing and crafting new items as you save Tamagotchi Planet. From personalizing your camp to unlocking fun new areas, Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom will keep you blissfully entertained.