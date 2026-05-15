Bleach: Soul Resonance showers the community with tons of half-anniversary content in its latest update

Preferred Partner Feature

Half a year and counting

SSR Grimmjow joins the fight

Spiritual Jade ×1600 and Corridor Key ×10 up for grabs

Login bonuses begin May 15th

Who says anniversaries should only be a yearly thing? When you've got as much new content as Bleach: Soul Resonance's latest update does, half a year is more than enough to kick off the festivities.

A Plus Japan seems eager to spoil us and shower its community with gifts as a special thank-you for the RPG's first six months, starting with a new character banner for Strike/Assault unit SSR Grimmjow (in Pantera form). Now, while you might mistake him for SR+ Grimmjow who was released previously, he's actually a completely distinct variant that you'll no doubt want to have on your roster.

The officially authorised action adventure is also letting you leap into the Soul Society in style with a whole bunch of limited-time events starting on May 15th. This includes the "Frenzy Feast" themed activities, so if you're looking for more ways to unleash Bankai onto your unwitting foes and battle enemies with your Zanpakuto alongside you, this half-anniversary definitely isn't one to miss.

And finally, no update would be complete without some bountiful login goodies, where you can score free rewards simply by checking in every day. This means getting your hands on Character Selection ×1 along with Stamp Selection ×1 just for fun; plus, there's the Spiritual Jade ×1600 and Corridor Key ×10 to take advantage of to top it all off.

And because it's a half-anniversary, you'll no doubt want to join in on all the hype with the Half-Anniversary Avatar Frame ×1 - another login bonus you wouldn't want to skip.

The adrenaline-pumping action seems like it's only going to get better from here, so if you're keen on grabbing a slice of the pie, you can download Bleach: Soul Resonance from the official website today.