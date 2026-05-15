Seven Knights Re:BIRTH marks one year with Karl Heron and several festival rewards

Wow, one year already?

Seven Knights Re:BIRTH celebrates its 1st anniversary with a festival event

Karl Heron joins as a new Legendary hero

Check-ins, summons, and coupons offer generous rewards

A year already for Seven Knights Re:BIRTH doesn’t feel like it’s been that long. I genuinely didn’t clock that it had been twelve months until this anniversary update turned up. And now, Netmarble is marking the occasion with a new hero, a full festival run, and the usual pile of rewards.

[Double Spear Hunter] Karl Heron is the new addition here. He’s a Legendary Attack-type hero from the Night Crow with a rate-up summon running to give you a better shot at pulling him. Plus, Karl has a Power Up event built around missions if you want to chase the rest of the rewards around his release.

If you’re trying to work out whether he’s worth the effort, our Seven Knights Re:BIRTH tier list is probably the safest place to start before burning through your resources.

Most of the update centres around the anniversary event. The 1st Anniversary 7K Festival comes with check-in rewards, special missions, challenge missions, and a shop where you trade event currency for items. The reward pool does have some decent stuff in it, including summon vouchers, Rubies, Pet Summon Tickets, and upgrade materials.

The more interesting bit is the festival summon. Instead of throwing you into the full wish pool, it narrows the selection down, so you’re not just rolling the dice every time you go in.

Then there are the anniversary coupons, which are a nice bit of extra generosity. One restores a previously consumed 6-star Legendary Accessory, another hands out a Legendary hero, and the last gives you a Legendary Pet. A pretty solid way to mark the milestone, honestly. Special anniversary costumes are in the mix, too, because of course they are.

If you’re jumping back in for the celebration, don’t forget to grab the latest Seven Knights Re:BIRTH codes before you start pulling.