Top 15 best winter-themed mobile games on iOS and Android

Winter is coming

Updated: Original list by Sam Simmons, Updated by Jupiter Hadley on November 24th, 2023

"Winter is coming," as any Game Of Thrones fan knows. With the end of the year fast approaching, what better way to get into the festive spirit than celebrating the cold with some snow-bound games?

The days are getting shorter, the weather is getting icier, and the underpants are getting more thermal. It only makes sense to stay in your comfy home and experience the treacherous outdoors through the virtual medium of your mobile device. So here's your list of the 15 best winter-themed games!

We've excluded any that are specifically about Christmas of course - you've got all that elf and Santa nonsense to look forward to in December. But if you are looking for the best Christmas games for iOS or the best Christmas games for Android, we do have some up-to-date lists for you to check out.