7 mobile games that you can beat in an hour or less

A list of short mobile games to play through quickly.

Updated by Ivan Spasojevic on February14th, 2024

Mobile gaming is meant to give you something to do when you have nothing to do. Whether you're stuck in a waiting room, on a long road trip, or on a plane, mobile games have got you covered. However, due to the strain they tend to have on your devices, many of these games are made to be played in small bursts or completed relatively quickly. With such a time constraint, designers have gotten very creative with cramming as much as they can into a short period of time across a variety of genres. There's something for everyone and you can find plenty for you.

Both old and new devices have a limited amount of space, and the less of it they have, the slower they operate. This is another reason why there are so manybecause they're designed to be beaten quickly so that they can be deleted. There are some impressive titles around in the paid and free sections. If you're willing to put up with invasive ads or have a couple of coins to spare, your mobile library will fill up quickly. If you're looking for a backlog to empty fast, consider adding these games to it.