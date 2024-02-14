7 mobile games that you can beat in an hour or less
A list of short mobile games to play through quickly.
Updated by Ivan Spasojevic on February14th, 2024
Mobile gaming is meant to give you something to do when you have nothing to do. Whether you're stuck in a waiting room, on a long road trip, or on a plane, mobile games have got you covered. However, due to the strain they tend to have on your devices, many of these games are made to be played in small bursts or completed relatively quickly. With such a time constraint, designers have gotten very creative with cramming as much as they can into a short period of time across a variety of genres. There's something for everyone and you can find plenty for you.
Both old and new devices have a limited amount of space, and the less of it they have, the slower they operate. This is another reason why there are so many short mobile games because they're designed to be beaten quickly so that they can be deleted. There are some impressive titles around in the paid and free sections. If you're willing to put up with invasive ads or have a couple of coins to spare, your mobile library will fill up quickly. If you're looking for a backlog to empty fast, consider adding these games to it.
1
Cat Bird
A good way to come up with a concept for anything is just to combine two words. This is what Raiyumi has done with Cat Bird. As the title describes, you are a cat with bird-like qualities, specifically wings and the ability to fly short distances. With this main character and mechanic, a series of levels has been created to test them out. There's a bit of a space theme as the catbird finds itself in a number of different environments that may or may not be different planets. It's a fun platformer about flapping across short levels as quickly and as smoothly as you can.Download Cat Bird (free)
2
Dadish
Vegetables are alive, but not to the degree where we view them as having communities and families. However, Thomas K. Young is changing our thoughts on this with Dadish. This portmanteau details the main character, who is a radish that is also a dad. This short game begins with Dadish taking a nap and all of his children decide to run off. He then takes it upon himself to hop and jump through hazards and across ecosystems to rescue one of his kids at the end of each level. They're short, challenging, and have a little star to look for an extra goal.Download Dadish (free)
3
Cut the Rope
The point has already been made countless times before, but I'll repeat it in saying that it's not often that a title tells you the goal of the game. ZeptoLab made things very clear with Cut the Rope. You are the caretaker of a small lizard creature called Om Nom who is dependent on you for food, specifically a colorful round candy. Unfortunately, the candy is suspended out of reach by a rope. By manipulating all the devices and physics at play, your goal is to arrange a path for the candy to reach Om Nom the moment you cut the rope. There are a bunch of levels with stars to collect in order to prove your creativity.Download Cut the Rope (free)
4
Before Your Eyes
There are so many theories and ideas about how the afterlife is arranged, with games basing their entire gameplay on that concept. When Netflix launched its game studio, it decided to explore this idea with Before Your Eyes. This visually engaging short game has you playing from the first-person perspective of a recently deceased person who is recalling the life story of an enigmatic figure known as the Boatman. It combines interesting touch and movement mechanics symbolising looking around with your own compliance to blink when asked. It's a sincere and emotional experience over a short mystical journey.Download Before Your Eyes (free)
5
Candies 'n Curses
The roguelike genre covers all gaming platforms due to its popularity and replayability, and you've got Tako Boy Studios LLC adding to it with Candies 'n Curses. You play as a young girl exploring a haunted house filled with all manner of ghosts, ghouls, and other supernatural entities. Each area is presented as a 2D house with multiple levels to move up and down so you can defeat all the enemies. At the end of each house, you'll get to choose among Candies and Curses for a mixed bag of buffs and debuffs. Strategise and make wise choices to ensure that you reach the end, beat the boss, and free the trapped spirits.Download Candies 'n' Curses (free)
6
Super Fancy Pants Adventure
It's always nice to see Flash games evolve past their website origins to different gaming platforms. Such is the story behind Fancy Pants Adventures by Over The Top Games. This short mobile game follows a stick figure with amazing hair and some stylish pants in a big and fast-paced platforming adventure. All the classic moves are there, like running, jumping, and bopping enemies on the head to beat them. You've also got wall-running, wall-jumping, and rolling around at the speed of sound to get around. Rush through this adventure and try to collect all the swirlies you can to get more pants.Download Fancy Pants Adventures (free)
7
Happy Game
An effective marketing tactic is to come up with titles that are a misnomer, proven the moment you get into it. Happy Game by Amanita Design is the perfect example of that. This is an artfully made point-and-click-like game with puzzles and disturbing imagery. You play as a young boy who is plagued by nightmares by an otherworldly entity. The only way to make the nightmares stop is to go into them and retrieve a source of happiness. Should you be able to do that, the boy and you may finally be able to get a good night's sleep.Download Happy Game (free)