Promo & Redeem Codes

King of Avalon gift codes: February 2022

King of Avalon gift codes: February 2022
By Sumant Meena
|
iOS + Android
| King of Avalon: Dragon Warfare
Updated on: February 3rd, 2022 - Added a new code

Are you looking for the latest working King of Avalon gift codes? If so, then you have landed on the right page. Here we will share a list of all active King of Avalon gift codes that you can use to get free in-game items like gold, silver, wood, iron, food, speedup booster, dragon skill, fireworks, and many others.

Here is a list of all working King of Avalon Gift Codes

  • KOACHUNJ (New!)
  • KOAFACEBOOK
King of Avalon gift codes are time-limited, so make sure to redeem them as soon as possible. Also, make sure to bookmark this page and visit frequently to find new working King of Avalon gift codes.

We have a lot of other promo and redeem codes articles, which we update regularly. So don’t scrape through the internet to find codes for your favourite game; just check out our articles.

Expired

  • XmasGift 
  • KOAINS2022
  • HAPPYHALLOWEEN - Redeem this code for 200 gold and other in-game rewards
  • Thanksgivingday 
  • INS2WREWARD - Redeem this code for exclusive in-game rewards
  • REWARDKOA - Redeem this code to get exclusive in-game rewards

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

How to redeem codes in King of Avalon?

Redeeming codes in King of Avalon is a pretty straightforward process; just follow these steps to redeem them:

  • Open the app
  • Click on the player avatar (profile icon) at the top left corner of the screen
  • Find and click on the gift codes button
  • Now, a text box area will pop up. Enter any of the working gift codes from above in this box
  • Once you have entered the code, click on redeem code button to obtain the rewards

About the game

King of Avalon is a popular management and strategy game where you play as a king ruling over a little kingdom. Your objective is to make it a real empire by managing your resources and winning battles. It is available to download on both Android and iOS.