King of Avalon gift codes: February 2022

Are you looking for the latest working King of Avalon gift codes? If so, then you have landed on the right page. Here we will share a list of all active King of Avalon gift codes that you can use to get free in-game items like gold, silver, wood, iron, food, speedup booster, dragon skill, fireworks, and many others.

Here is a list of all working King of Avalon Gift Codes

KOACHUNJ (New!)

KOAFACEBOOK

are time-limited, so make sure to redeem them as soon as possible. Also, make sure to bookmark this page and visit frequently to find new working King of Avalon gift codes.

Expired

XmasGift

KOAINS2022

HAPPYHALLOWEEN - Redeem this code for 200 gold and other in-game rewards

- Redeem this code for 200 gold and other in-game rewards Thanksgivingday

INS2WREWARD - Redeem this code for exclusive in-game rewards

- Redeem this code for exclusive in-game rewards REWARDKOA - Redeem this code to get exclusive in-game rewards

How to redeem codes in King of Avalon?

Open the app

Click on the player avatar (profile icon) at the top left corner of the screen

Find and click on the gift codes button

Now, a text box area will pop up. Enter any of the working gift codes from above in this box

Once you have entered the code, click on redeem code button to obtain the rewards

Redeeming codes in King of Avalon is a pretty straightforward process; just follow these steps to redeem them:

About the game

