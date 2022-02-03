King of Avalon gift codes: February 2022
Updated on: February 3rd, 2022 - Added a new code
Are you looking for the latest working King of Avalon gift codes? If so, then you have landed on the right page. Here we will share a list of all active King of Avalon gift codes that you can use to get free in-game items like gold, silver, wood, iron, food, speedup booster, dragon skill, fireworks, and many others.
Here is a list of all working King of Avalon Gift Codes
- KOACHUNJ (New!)
- KOAFACEBOOK
Expired
- XmasGift
- KOAINS2022
- HAPPYHALLOWEEN - Redeem this code for 200 gold and other in-game rewards
- Thanksgivingday
- INS2WREWARD - Redeem this code for exclusive in-game rewards
- REWARDKOA - Redeem this code to get exclusive in-game rewards
How to redeem codes in King of Avalon?Redeeming codes in King of Avalon is a pretty straightforward process; just follow these steps to redeem them:
- Open the app
- Click on the player avatar (profile icon) at the top left corner of the screen
- Find and click on the gift codes button
- Now, a text box area will pop up. Enter any of the working gift codes from above in this box
- Once you have entered the code, click on redeem code button to obtain the rewards
About the gameKing of Avalon is a popular management and strategy game where you play as a king ruling over a little kingdom. Your objective is to make it a real empire by managing your resources and winning battles. It is available to download on both Android and iOS.
