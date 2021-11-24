Snakelikes - The best five mobile games like Snake

Modern games often wear their influences on their sleeves, and we're seeing that more and more with the new trend of sub-genres. Things like Souls-likes, Roguelike games and even Metroidvania all link back to older games immediately with their names. Terms like this quickly capture the idea of a game and give you a clue about what's in store when you start the game. So, why are certain classic games immune to this genre-fication? Where are the Snakelikes?

We've pulled together some of the best mobile games like Snake right now, which means this is a list of games that have taken the classic Snake formula and evolved it into something new and fun.

Is that tough? Snake is an old game and so, much like many arcade games, is incredibly simple and pure in design. In fact, Taneli Armanto's classic title is simply a case of moving in one of the four main directions collecting fruit to grow in size and continuing to do so - while dodging your own tail and the walls- for as long as you can. When I say pure in design I mean that I can, and just did, literally describe the game in one sentence.

So, what makes a game 'Snakelike' in this case. If you can count the features on one hand then it's pretty simple to spell out some basics: You can wipe yourself out on walls and your own tail; You can eat stuff to gain points and grow larger; and, controls are kept incredibly simple for ease of play. That's actually a pretty specific set of items, perhaps even more restrictive than other genres.

Some non-mobile games could be great fits for the title, Pix the Cat, for instance, has you play as a digital cat that dives down through levels within levels, collecting eggs that then become ducks who tail you. You need to dodge the walls and your own duck-tail before banking them to score points. Interestingly though, due to the maze-like layout of the levels the creator, Pastagames, actually consider it closer to PacMan... ooph. But, thankfully, we've dodged that bullet as we're here to talk about specifically mobile games.

