Top 5 Mobile games like Tunic to play
If you are a fan of the action adventure title and looking for some games similar to play on mobile,here is a list of the five best games like Tunic to play on mobile.
Tunic is an upcoming action adventure game that’s set to release on consoles and PC. The main character in the game is a fox with special abilities. According to the developers, the game has an isometric view and is based on the combat system of the popular game, Legend of Zelda.
While you wait for the release, you can give these games a try as they are worth trying and share some similarities. Speaking of adventure titles filled with action, there is a long list of them on mobile.
Before we dive into the ultimate list of games, let's discuss what the action-adventure genre actually is. Well, it is a combination of both action and adventure genres that includes physical attacks, exploration and lots more.
While searching, we found five of the best games that resemble similar themes and mechanics to Tunic. Some of the games here are also available on consoles and PC but none of them has a crossplay feature except for one. So, without any further ado, take a look at the games on the next page.
1
The Last Campfire
The Last Campfire by Hello Games tells the tale of a lost ember trapped in a mysterious and puzzling place. As an action adventure title, you will explore unknown lands and tackle new challenges.
As you travel across the lands searching for meaning, you will encounter scary monsters and mysterious ruins. Your main objective is to light the last campfire and keep it lit until the end of the game.Download The Last Campfire
2
Monument Valley
Monument Valley is a renowned title that focuses mainly on exploration. The game has beautiful architecture and gameplay filled with mystery. Princess Ida is the game’s hero who will help you explore hidden paths and find out the intentions of the Crow People.
The game’s unique 3D design makes it a lot easier to explore as you can reshape the world. The architecture includes temples, palaces and monuments from around the globe. In a recent update, it added eight brand new chapters and interestingly, the game allows crossplay and is heavily optimised for all the supported devices.Download Monument Valley
3
Evoland 2
Evoland 2 features a mix of action adventure, shooter and card trading genres in a single game. Released back in 2018, it is still going strong with new updates that accompany exciting content. You control the character Kuro who is joined by a girl named Kina. As you travel together to unknown places, new challenges will appear for you to overcome.
Basically, Evoland 2 is all about saving the world from destruction. On this journey, you will get to explore new dungeons, forests and villages. As mentioned, the game switches genres periodically. For example, it can turn from a side scrolling platformer to a match-3 puzzler and then to a top-down angle shooter.Download Evoland 2
4
Hyper Light Drifter
If you want to enjoy 16-bit games once again, Hyper Light Drifter is worth giving a try. Developed by Abylight, the game features a vast world full of chaos. As a Drifter, you will travel across numerous places in the Land of Buried Times and figure out a way to end the spread of a deadly disease.
On top of that, the game is a recipient of multiple prestigious awards, which includes Best Visual Design, Best Audio and Best Original Game categories. For a better experience, we advise you to play it on an iPad to enjoy the beautiful graphics.Download Hyper Light Drifter
5
Oceanhorn
Oceanhorn is a hit title in this genre that’s also available on PC and console as well as mobile. The story revolves around the Uncharted Seas that offer a new and exciting adventure, puzzles and mysteries in a visually impressive environment. As you embark on a sea journey, you will be battling monsters and unraveling secrets.
In addition to that, you can teach magical powers to your character to use them against enemies and discover ancient treasures, which is an essential part of your quest. Also, don’t forget to work on your skills and abilities as the quest becomes more difficult as you level up.Download Oceanhorn
