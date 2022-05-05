Top 5 Mobile games like Tunic to play

If you are a fan of the action adventure title and looking for some games similar to play on mobile,here is a list of the five best games like Tunic to play on mobile.

Tunic is an upcoming action adventure game that’s set to release on consoles and PC. The main character in the game is a fox with special abilities. According to the developers, the game has an isometric view and is based on the combat system of the popular game, Legend of Zelda.

While you wait for the release, you can give these games a try as they are worth trying and share some similarities. Speaking of adventure titles filled with action, there is a long list of them on mobile.

Before we dive into the ultimate list of games, let's discuss what the action-adventure genre actually is. Well, it is a combination of both action and adventure genres that includes physical attacks, exploration and lots more.

While searching, we found five of the best games that resemble similar themes and mechanics to Tunic. Some of the games here are also available on consoles and PC but none of them has a crossplay feature except for one. So, without any further ado, take a look at the games on the next page.