1
LEGO DC Super-Villains
When super-villains have taken over the world and they want you to join them. You can become some of the best villains from the DC universe or create your own new super-villain in the game, wreaking havoc and causing chaos in the game. There is a lot of story within the game, but you and your team of villain friends can uncover the intention of the wannabe Super Heroes trying to stop you. It’s a fun game that has you taking on the role of the bad guy.
2
LEGO City Undercover
If you are more of a good guy than a bad guy, you can take on criminals in LEGO City Undercover, which allows you to be a cop, saving various characters and discussing yourself as others to help solve cases. This game has a big open world feel - if you want to drive a car around, you can, if you want to solve puzzles, you can, if you just want to explore - you can. There is a story, like in the previous game, but it’s not one that follows any specific series. Lego City Undercover is the most played Lego game for Switch in our household - and the two-player version of the game is really quite fun too.
3
LEGO The Incredibles
More heroes - Lego seems to have a strong theme here - in Lego The Incredibles, you are able to take on the superhuman form of The Incredibles. This game is loosely based on the two Pixar films, split between 12 fun levels for you to play through. These levels contain chases, platforming and puzzles for you to complete and solve, in order to fight crime and keep your family together.
4
LEGO Jurassic World
LEGO Jurassic World actually takes place in the first four Jurassic Park movies, so there is a lot to be covered here! This game allows you to play as both humans and dinosaurs - with their own abilities and actions. You are able to learn useful and educational information for Mr DNA and explore a bunch of game hubs outside of the story mode that follows the movies.
5
LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game
If you’d like to take on the world as a Ninja, LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game fits the bill - which, as you may have guessed, is a video game based on the LEGO movie, Ninjago. There are tons of skills, lots of different Ninjas, and many battles against hordes of enemies! You are looking to defend your island, Ninjago, from the evil Lord Garmadon and his Shark Army. It’s a fun game with lots of adventure and action.
6
LEGO Worlds
LEGO Worlds is a sandbox game on Nintendo Switch where you can build a world made of Legos, all within the game. You are able to collect objects across the map, earning you points and allowing you to unlock more items. There are a bunch of different vehicles - cars, helicopters and more. The real draw is being able to build items either through premade structures being added to the land or using a brick building editor to make your builds by hand. Unlike your physical Lego collection, everything is organised within the game!