Top 5 best 2D racing games for iOS and Android

Vroom Vroom

Original Story by Jupiter Hadley, updated by PocketGamer staff on June 21st, 2022.

The most talked-about racers on mobile have a tendency to be flashy 3D games from sizable AAA developers. That said, there are a ton of great 2D racing games for Android and iOS that offer just as much fun as the likes of Asphalt 9 and CSR Racing 2.

They tend to be very arcadey, silly, and full of intentionally ludicrous physics – the perfect blend for a good time. Some of these games are from developers that later went on to do huge projects, which is a target the creator of our first pick has their sights on.

And so, without further ado, let's take a moment to think about five of the very best 2D racing games for iOS and Android.

In case this is your favourite genre, you should definitely take a look at: