Beast Lord codes (May 2024)

We have prepared a list of working Beast Lord codes to help you summon many Alpha Beasts and gain tons of resources and speedups.

In Beast Lord, there are two types of redemption codes - weekly codes, which can only be redeemed on the official website, and regular codes, which anyone can redeem straight in the game. Below you can find a complete list with all of them, so make sure you claim them all. You wouldn't want to miss any rewards!

Active Beast Lord codes

BL777 - Rewards: 100x Normal Bait, 50k Fruit, 50k Leaves, 10k Wet Soil, 10k Sand, 5x 5-min Speedup, 5x 5-min Evolution Speedup, 5x 5-min Building Speedup, 5x 5-min Beast Training Speedup

Expired codes

JOINBeastLord

How to redeem codes in Beast Lord: The New Land

Step 1 : Tap on your power on the top side of the screen.

: Tap on your on the top side of the screen. Step 2 : Then, select the Settings tab.

: Then, select the tab. Step 3 : Select the Redemption Code button (the button with a big fruit).

: Select the button (the button with a big fruit). Step 4: In the text box, type in your code, and hit Redeem.

These are the codes that everyone can redeem in the game. If you are curious about the weekly codes, scroll down.

The rewards for these codes will be sent to your in-game mailbox, so you can find and claim them there.

Beast Lord weekly gift codes

BLT2WZKDN - Rewards: 1x Normal Bait, 20k Honey, 100k Sand , 100k Fruit, 1x 15-mins Speedup (valid until May 19th)

Expired weekly codes

BL0X4O4OJ

BLJI8VY30

BL5NATWA1

The weekly gift codes are only valid for one week since their release, and they cannot be claimed in-game. I've shared below how you can redeem these codes.

How to redeem weekly Beast Lord codes

The weekly codes can be redeemed in a different way than the usual codes. First, you need to bind an account to the game, otherwise you cannot redeem them. Then, you need to head over to the official page. Here's how it's done:: Open the official Beast Lord redemption page : Type in your(you can find it by tapping on your power > the ID number listed right next to the Settings menu): Type on(that way you won't have to manually introduce your information)., and hit thebutton.

Once a code has been successfully redeemed, you'll see a notification in your browser, but you won't get any notification in game that you've received the rewards. Instead, they will be automatically added to your inventory, so check for them there.

If you want to stay on top of the latest Beast Lord codes, bookmark this page and we'll add new codes whenever they are released! Also, don't forget to check back every Tuesday for new weekly redeem codes!