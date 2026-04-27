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Cookie Run: OvenSmash Peach Cookie best build & guide

With raw damage and crowd control, Peach Cookie can be a problem for your opponents, so long as you have the right build, of course.

Cookie Run: OvenSmash Peach Cookie best build & guide
By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| CookieRun: Ovensmash

Peach Cookie is strong, and she hits hard when you least expect it. She can be quite a menace, since her kit has a lot of crowd control, on top of raw damage. Of course, it also takes skill to know when to go in, given she's not exactly a tank (but an Assassin).

Therefore, today's article is dedicated to a complete Peach Cookie guide, along with her ideal Power Biscuits.

About Peach Cookie

A martial arts master who travelled from a distant land. With two large peaches perched on top of her head, this Cookie is built tough. One reckless move against her, and you might just find yourself in pieces.

  • Role: Assassin
  • Rarity: Rare

Stats per level (1-10)

Level HP ATK
1 4,650 739
2 4,816 765
3 4,982 791
4 5,148 818
5 5,314 844
6 5,480 870
7 5,646 897
8 5,812 923
9 5,978 949
10 6,144 976
skills for peach cookie

Peach Cookie's skills

Basic attack

  • Peach Slam: Leaps to the target location and strikes enemies at the landing point with the staff, dealing damage.

Special

  • Peach Flurry: Dashes in the designated direction, swinging the staff to deal damage to enemies in the path.
  • Peach Rush: Dashes in the designated direction, swinging the staff to deal damage to enemies in the path and reducing MOV SPD for 3.0 sec.
  • Peach Storm: Dashes in the designated direction, swinging the staff to deal damage to enemies in the path and increases ATK for 7.0 sec.

Ultimate

  • Bo-Staff Arts: Spins rapidly with the staff, dealing continuous damage to nearby enemies for 3.0 sec. Becomes Unstoppable, not interrupted by crowd control effects.
  • Bo-Staff Dance: Spins rapidly with the staff, dealing continuous damage to nearby enemies for 3.0 sec. Increases MOV SPD for 3.0 sec. Becomes Unstoppable, not interrupted by crowd control effects.
  • Peach Whirlstorm: Spins faster with the staff in a wider radius, dealing continuous damage to nearby enemies for 3.0 sec. Reduces MOV SPD for 3.0 sec. Becomes Unstoppable, not interrupted by crowd control effects.

Best build for Peach Cookie

Character Power Biscuits
best build for peach cookie Basic Special Ultimate
Peach Slam Peach Storm Bo-Staff Dance
Passive Lv. 8 Passive Lv. 10
  • HP Boost
  • Battle Blessing
  • Special Skill CDR

Peach Cookie - play style & strategies

Peach Cookie is meant to be played at close range, which is why you want her Special skill to have as low a cooldown as possible. You want the Peach Storm Special, so you can buff your regular attacks after dashing to the target.

Then, when you cast your Ultimate, you need to make sure the enemies are close together. You want to CC them as much as you can. The MOV SPD on Ultimate helps quite a lot, since enemies will try to get as far away as possible, and that's the best way to get close to them.

Extra tip: You can also play Peach Cookie as more of a "support" - you can go for additional HP, and try to use the skills to apply CC to enemies and then dash out.

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Cristina Mesesan
Cristina Mesesan
Cristina is a lifelong gamer who also loves digital art, she's worked as an animator and tried some game level designing in Unity. Her biggest passion is pixel games (Stardew, To the Moon), and she adores writing and sharing her knowledge about games.