Cookie Run: OvenSmash Peach Cookie best build & guide

With raw damage and crowd control, Peach Cookie can be a problem for your opponents, so long as you have the right build, of course.

Peach Cookie is strong, and she hits hard when you least expect it. She can be quite a menace, since her kit has a lot of crowd control, on top of raw damage. Of course, it also takes skill to know when to go in, given she's not exactly a tank (but an Assassin).

Therefore, today's article is dedicated to a complete Peach Cookie guide, along with her ideal Power Biscuits.

About Peach Cookie

Role : Assassin

: Assassin Rarity: Rare

Stats per level (1-10)

Level HP ATK 1 4,650 739 2 4,816 765 3 4,982 791 4 5,148 818 5 5,314 844 6 5,480 870 7 5,646 897 8 5,812 923 9 5,978 949 10 6,144 976

Peach Cookie's skills

Basic attack

Peach Slam: Leaps to the target location and strikes enemies at the landing point with the staff, dealing damage.

Special

Peach Flurry : Dashes in the designated direction, swinging the staff to deal damage to enemies in the path.

: Dashes in the designated direction, swinging the staff to deal damage to enemies in the path. Peach Rush : Dashes in the designated direction, swinging the staff to deal damage to enemies in the path and reducing MOV SPD for 3.0 sec.

: Dashes in the designated direction, swinging the staff to deal damage to enemies in the path and reducing MOV SPD for 3.0 sec. Peach Storm: Dashes in the designated direction, swinging the staff to deal damage to enemies in the path and increases ATK for 7.0 sec.

Ultimate

Bo-Staff Arts : Spins rapidly with the staff, dealing continuous damage to nearby enemies for 3.0 sec. Becomes Unstoppable, not interrupted by crowd control effects.

: Spins rapidly with the staff, dealing continuous damage to nearby enemies for 3.0 sec. Becomes Unstoppable, not interrupted by crowd control effects. Bo-Staff Dance : Spins rapidly with the staff, dealing continuous damage to nearby enemies for 3.0 sec. Increases MOV SPD for 3.0 sec. Becomes Unstoppable, not interrupted by crowd control effects.

: Spins rapidly with the staff, dealing continuous damage to nearby enemies for 3.0 sec. Increases MOV SPD for 3.0 sec. Becomes Unstoppable, not interrupted by crowd control effects. Peach Whirlstorm: Spins faster with the staff in a wider radius, dealing continuous damage to nearby enemies for 3.0 sec. Reduces MOV SPD for 3.0 sec. Becomes Unstoppable, not interrupted by crowd control effects.

Best build for Peach Cookie

Character Power Biscuits Basic Special Ultimate Peach Slam Peach Storm Bo-Staff Dance Passive Lv. 8 Passive Lv. 10 HP Boost

Battle Blessing Special Skill CDR

A martial arts master who travelled from a distant land. With two large peaches perched on top of her head, this Cookie is built tough. One reckless move against her, and you might just find yourself in pieces.

Peach Cookie - play style & strategies

Peach Cookie is meant to be played at close range, which is why you want her Special skill to have as low a cooldown as possible. You want the Peach Storm Special, so you can buff your regular attacks after dashing to the target.

Then, when you cast your Ultimate, you need to make sure the enemies are close together. You want to CC them as much as you can. The MOV SPD on Ultimate helps quite a lot, since enemies will try to get as far away as possible, and that's the best way to get close to them.

Don't forget to check how well she ranks in our Cookie Run: OvenSmash tier list! Also, redeem all the Cookie Run: OvenSmash codes for extra goodies.

Extra tip: You can also play Peach Cookie as more of a "support" - you can go for additional HP, and try to use the skills to apply CC to enemies and then dash out.