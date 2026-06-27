Special Forces Simulator codes (June 2026)

We found all the codes for Special Forces Simulator and shared them below, so you can get your free cash right away, and upgrade your arsenal.

You probably know already, but in Special Forces Simulator, you can team up with other players and form your dream team. The SWAT dream team, you could say. With these codes, you can claim some free cash to help you get better weapons, so you never have to worry about the terrorists, who should be weaker than you once you're fully kitted out.

Dive into the article to find all the Special Forces Simulator codes and be sure to claim them before they expire.

We also have every code for Anime Defenders and codes for World of Stands if you'd like to dive into other Roblox experiences.

Active Special Forces Simulator codes

EASTER26 - Cash (new!)

Cash (new!) PIRATE - Cash (new!)

Cash (new!) 361KLIKES - Cash

Cash EVENTHYPE - Cash

Cash 359KLIKES - Cash

Cash 356KLIKES - Cash

Cash 340KLIKES - Cash

- Cash 324KLIKES - Cash

Cash 260KLIKES - Cash

Cash 220KLIKES - Cash

Cash CASH - cash and XP boost

Expired codes

rpmaster

varjoypro

ActivityCheck

Huevard

RAID

SWAT

FLASHBANG

FORCE

How to redeem codes in Special Forces Simulator?

Launch Special Forces Simulator on your device.

Once you are in the main lobby, look for a bird icon to the left of the screen (see image).

Copy one of the Special Forces Simulator codes from our list and paste it into the new text box that will appear.

Press "Redeem" and you are done!

If you follow every step, you can claim the rewards.

It's actually super easy to use the Special Forces Simulator codes, but if you need help with it, here's how to do it.

Make sure to redeem these codes ASAP, as they don't last forever since, after some time, they expire, so you can't claim them anymore. Check back on this page often, as we will update our list whenever the developers issue new codes.

If you enjoy FPS games on Roblox, check out our list of the top 12 best Roblox FPS games!