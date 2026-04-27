Genesis War, Line Games' turn-based RPG, will release globally for iOS and Android this week

Genesis arrives for iOS and Android on April 28th

It comes following success in Korea

There's still time to pre-order to snag some extra goodies

Despite only soft-launching Genesis War in Canada, Australia, and Indonesia two weeks ago, Line Games has decided that their latest gacha RPG is now ready for a global release. On April 28th (that's tomorrow if you never look at your calendar), it'll arrive on iOS and Android across the world.

It's not entirely surprising that we're seeing a quick turnaround, of course. After all, Genesis War first debuted in Korea in 2024, where it quickly became pretty darn popular. So, it was likely a matter of testing a few things before setting it free for everyone to, hopefully, enjoy.

The success looks set to continue, as well. It's already racked up a fairly impressive half a million pre-orders. According to Line, Thailand, the US, and the fairly generalised location of Europe are showing the most interest. And there's still time to sign up, which is worth doing if you want some free goodies. Pre-registering guarantees you a Legendary Character Selector, Character Summons, a Legendary Weapon, and Armor Chests.

The Genesis War is primed

If you've missed our previous coverage, here's a super brief refresher. Genesis War is a character-collecting (or gacha, if you prefer) RPG with turn-based combat. On release, there are 69 (don't giggle) characters from the franchise's history to recruit, including the likes of Iyolin and Karls.

It's not a series I'm particularly familiar with, so those names don't mean a whole lot to me. However, I do enjoy turn-based RPGs, which means this is very much on my radar. I've been hoping for a new one to sink my teeth into for a while now, and, given its success in Korea, it seems promising.

Genesis War is available to pre-order ahead of its global launch on April 28th through the App Store and Google Play. It'll be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.