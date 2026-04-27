Dream Raiders 2: Wilds beginner's guide - 5 tips to help you become a hero

Isekai games are pretty popular nowadays, and for good reasons. It's always fun to step into a new world governed by its own rules, to meet new people, and to discover in what kind of character or creature our avatar will be reincarnated.

Dream Raiders 2: Wilds is this kind of game. Our hero is sent to a fantasy world, transformed into a fluffy creature, and gets to meet with various famous characters from across time and mythology. To be fair, most of them are waifus, and curious choices have been made by the developers. The first heroine you meet is the Minotaur, for example.

In our Dream Raiders 2: Wilds beginner's guide, we'll give you a few tips and tricks to help you get started. It's an idle-RPG with gacha mechanics, so the gameplay is pretty straightforward. Even so, there are still a few things to keep in mind to progress steadily, so don't hesitate to check out our guide before playing.