Dream Raiders 2: Wilds beginner's guide - 5 tips to help you become a hero
| Dream Raiders 2: Wilds
Isekai games are pretty popular nowadays, and for good reasons. It's always fun to step into a new world governed by its own rules, to meet new people, and to discover in what kind of character or creature our avatar will be reincarnated.
Dream Raiders 2: Wilds is this kind of game. Our hero is sent to a fantasy world, transformed into a fluffy creature, and gets to meet with various famous characters from across time and mythology. To be fair, most of them are waifus, and curious choices have been made by the developers. The first heroine you meet is the Minotaur, for example.
In our Dream Raiders 2: Wilds beginner's guide, we'll give you a few tips and tricks to help you get started. It's an idle-RPG with gacha mechanics, so the gameplay is pretty straightforward. Even so, there are still a few things to keep in mind to progress steadily, so don't hesitate to check out our guide before playing.
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Tip #1: Improve your character
Your avatar has been transformed at the beginning of the adventure, but it doesn't mean that he is useless! Summoning new heroes is important, but so is upgrading this character, so don't forget to do it whenever possible.
At the beginning, you can simply improve his stats and equip him with new gear. But after some time, you unlock his skills, making him much more interesting during battles. Of course, your heroes must be upgraded as well!
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Tip #2: Explore by yourself
There is an auto mode option in this game, which is fine if you can't focus on it but still want to progress. However, we don't recommend using it if you want to discover everything this world has to offer, which is plenty.
There are a lot of secrets and chests waiting for you outside of the main path, but you need to explore manually to uncover them. In auto mode, your team will simply follow the road to go to their objective as quickly as possible.
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Tip #3: Pay attention to your formation
Speaking of the team, choosing the best heroes to put in is not enough: you also need to place them into the best formation possible. Some are long-range fighters while others are specialised in support or melee characters, so they have different strengths and weaknesses.
If you want to maximise both their damage output and survivability, it's crucial to place them correctly. The formation is divided into three rows. The melee fighters and tanks should be placed on the first and second rows since they are specialised in offence and defence. Supports and long-range fighters should be placed in the back row.
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Tip #4: Build and upgrade your tavern
When you're not exploring or fighting, you can spend some time at your camp. This is where you summon new characters, buy items at the shops, or manage your tavern. And this building is a very important one since it gives you stat boosts, so don't forget to gather timbers and mushrooms to upgrade it.
Heroes have to be placed in this tavern to unlock these boosts. The better the hero, the more interesting the bonus will be. At the beginning, only one hero can be added, but more slots are available after some upgrades. It's an interesting passive bonus, so don't miss out.
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Tip #5: Collect your rewards
There is an extensive amount of tabs in Dream Raiders 2: Wilds, and most of them have rewards waiting for you to grab. These rewards are actually useful, like Diamonds or Wish Chronowheel. The former is the premium currency, while the latter is used for summoning new heroes. I grabbed a few dozen free summons thanks to this.
New rewards are constantly added while you play: sign-in bonus, quest rewards, achievements, events, and so on. This game also features a redeem code option, another quick way to get even more rewards.