BanG Dream! Our Notes announced for global launch with new story routes and multiplayer rhythm play

The next chapter of the band franchise

BanG Dream! Our Notes confirmed for global iOS and Android release

Five bands and 25 characters feature in fully voiced multi-route story

Real-time multiplayer rhythm mode adds competitive live performances

If you thought BanG Dream! had already found its rhythm peak, it’s apparently just warming up. BanG Dream! Our Notes has been officially announced for a global launch this year on iOS and Android, positioning itself as the next big evolution of the long-running rhythm franchise.

Created as a follow-up to BanG Dream! Girls Band Party!, Our Notes delves more into the narrative side of things. This time, you’re not just tapping along to tracks - you’re navigating a fully voiced, multi-route story built around five girl bands.

The spotlight initially falls on MyGO!!!!! (yes, that’s five exclamation points) and Ave Mujica, charting their rise from small rehearsal rooms to stadium stages, before expanding to include Mugendai MewType, millsage, and Ikka Dumb Rock!.

Across those five groups, you’re looking at 25 characters, each getting space both on stage and in quieter, everyday moments. The promise here isn’t just bigger concerts, but deeper band-specific story chapters that go beyond what’s been shown in the anime.

If you’ve followed the franchise’s cross-media approach - concerts, TV series, films - this feels more like a natural extension rather than a side project.

Gameplay-wise, the rhythmic core remains intact, but there’s some competition involved, too. Real-time multiplayer co-play will let you perform alongside or against others, turning live shows into something closer to an online showdown. It’s still about timing and flow, but now there’s a social element added on top.

There’s also a fresh collection of original tracks joining fan-favourite songs from the anime catalogue. BanG Dream! will be free-to-play when it lands later this year, with English, Traditional Chinese, and Korean language support confirmed at launch.

