BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! begins its latest collaboration, this time with the popular anime series Tensura

The popular idol management rhythm game Bang Dream! Girls Band Party! has begun its latest crossover, this time with the super popular anime series That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, otherwise known as Tensura. This new crossover event brings in an absolutely bonkers amount of content, but for this article, we’ll focus on the two biggest additions: new gacha banners to roll on and two new songs to play right from the anime!

Looking for more banners to roll for your favourite characters? Check out our Top 25 best gacha games for iOS!

Bang Dream! Girls Band Party! is one of the most successful idol management games still running today, and has gathered quite a few years under its belt now. This genre is quite popular with the likes of Colorful Stage or Love Live, but Bang Dream! has remained a quiet success in the background due to the beloved characters and awesome rhythm game mechanics.

Now, with this new crossover, fans of the Morphonica group within the game will be quite happy to know that their group is the focus for the new gacha banner. This is because the members Mashiro Kurata, Tsukushi Futaba, and Rui Yashio will all get a new gacha outfit based on the Tensura anime series!

On top of this, there will also be two new songs for you to enjoy playing through and completing from the anime too. These are instantly recognizable as the first and second-season openers for the series: Nameless Story and Storyteller! Both of these songs are total classics as anime openings, so be sure to give them a whirl within the game!

So, whether you're a fan of the anime series Tensura or Bang Dream! Girls Band Party itself, there’s a lot to dig here. Don’t waste any time, though! Download the game for free at either of the links below and get started on this new event yourself!