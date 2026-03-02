Where Winds Meet Hexi expansion will begin with Jade Gate Pass and three new regions

A dreamlike Tang Dynasty arc opens up soon

We’ve been getting wind of this one for a few weeks now, and yes, that pun was inevitable. Where Winds Meet is finally rolling out its first major expansion, Hexi, with Chapter One: Jade Gate Pass arriving next week. And for a first big post-launch addition, it’s not exactly modest.

Hexi unfolds across three chapters - Jade Gate Pass, Liangzhou, and Qinchuan - launching sequentially from March through May. Together, they add three major maps and close to 20 sub-regions, stretching from sweeping deserts to frozen plains and open grasslands.

It’s all free, which is worth emphasising given the scale. Expect eleven new bosses, fresh side quests, additional Jianghu Legacies, and a self-contained narrative arc set outside the main timeline.

That narrative angle is interesting in itself. Hexi plays out as a dream set during the Tang Dynasty, shifting toward a more cinematic tone. Instead of just carving through enemies, you’re stepping into fragments of history, witnessing the lives of ordinary people caught in larger tides. It’s a slightly different flavour of Jianghu storytelling and should be an interesting adventure.

Jade Gate Pass, the first chapter, is all about desert exploration. Two new traversal-focused abilities arrive with it – Sand Chaser, which lets you surf across dunes, and Cosmic Reversal, which literally rewinds time to rebuild ruins and open paths forward.

There’s a new campaign boss, Guo Xin, guarding the abandoned White-Crown City, and a roaming world boss called The Wandering Ark, a colossal vessel that moves across the sands, forcing you to adapt between ranged and close combat as it shifts.

On top of that, two new martial art paths arrive for Umbrella and Rope Dart users, broadening combat styles for both agile combo play and wide-area control.

The Hexi expansion, launching March 6th, feels like a second wind entirely. If you’re heading back into the Jianghu, make sure you’ve redeemed the latest Where Winds Meet codes before stepping into the desert.