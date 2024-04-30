World of Tanks Blitz teams up with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for Into the Sewers

Those darn turtles are everywhere!

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are the latest characters to make the jump to World of Tanks Blitz

You'll be able to unlock a new tank, exclusive cosmetics and more themed after the heroes in a half-shell

Check it out now on World of Tanks Blitz for iOS and Android

World of Tanks Blitz, the mobile version of the hit armoured warfare simulator, is set to get another nutty collab. This time it's with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, yes, those guys. In the Into the Sewers! event you'll be able to unlock exclusive cosmetics, a turtle-themed vehicle and more.

"Into the Sewers!" will feature a TMNT-inspired vehicle with the Mutant tank. This armoured vehicle is armed with a turtle blaster and draws its inspiration from the iconic TMNT Party Wagon toy. Meanwhile, you'll also be able to unlock turtle-inspired camos, avatars, a "turtle-rific" profile background and more!

You can check out all the various details of the Into the Sewers! event on the World of Tanks: Blitz blog. And you can see the first of two great trailers below showing off what's coming as the turtles surf into the game!

As far as strange collabs go, we have to admit one of the least we expected was the Teenage Mutant Turtles to hop into a tank and start duking it out on the battlefield in World of Tanks Blitz. Still, like always we're impressed with the depth of content on offer here, although we're also expecting that some World of Tanks purists aren't going to be so happy about another colourful collaboration event like this.

