Atelier Resleriana tips and hints

New players might get overwhelmed by the number of options that the game will provide, so here are some tips and tricks that will explain the basics.

Atelier Resleriana: Forgotten Alchemy and the Polar Night Liberator is a cinematic role-playing title and the latest entry in the long-running Atelier series, which debuted in Japan for Sony's PlayStation back in 1997.

In it, you take control of a young alchemist called Resna and set off on an adventure across a colourful world known as Lantarna. Naturally, this fantasy world is chocked full to the brim with a variety of menacing monsters that will drag you unwillingly into a range of action-packed turn-based battles.

There are plenty of missions to tackle in Atelier Resleriana and the items and experience you earn from completing them can be used to enhance your character and unlock new and more powerful skills and abilities, which will allow you to take on bigger and badder foes.

There's a lot to wrap your head around in this game, especially at the beginning, so be sure to check out these three tips to ensure the odds of success are skewed in your favour.