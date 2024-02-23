Atelier Resleriana tips and hints
New players might get overwhelmed by the number of options that the game will provide, so here are some tips and tricks that will explain the basics.
Atelier Resleriana: Forgotten Alchemy and the Polar Night Liberator is a cinematic role-playing title and the latest entry in the long-running Atelier series, which debuted in Japan for Sony's PlayStation back in 1997.
In it, you take control of a young alchemist called Resna and set off on an adventure across a colourful world known as Lantarna. Naturally, this fantasy world is chocked full to the brim with a variety of menacing monsters that will drag you unwillingly into a range of action-packed turn-based battles.
There are plenty of missions to tackle in Atelier Resleriana and the items and experience you earn from completing them can be used to enhance your character and unlock new and more powerful skills and abilities, which will allow you to take on bigger and badder foes.
There's a lot to wrap your head around in this game, especially at the beginning, so be sure to check out these three tips to ensure the odds of success are skewed in your favour.
Tip #1 - Learn the roles and attributes of your characters
As you progress through Atelier Resleriana, you'll meet and unlock a diverse cast of new characters that can join your party.
Each of these characters will have one of four unique roles and one of seven distinct attributes and it's important - if you don't want to get your butt kicked - that you know what these are and what exactly they mean.
The four roles are attacker, defender, breaker and supporter and the seven attributes are fire, thunder, wind, ice, slash, strike and pierce.
Characters with the attacker role can deal large amounts of damage, while characters with the defender role can absorb large amounts of damage. The breaker role allows characters to quickly shatter enemy shields and the supporter role is your party's resident healer.
Attributes dictate the effectiveness of your attacks. If an enemy has a weakness to fire, for example, attacks from a character with the fire attribute will deal more damage. The same character would deal less damage against an enemy with a resistance to fire.
You can see what role and attribute each of your characters has via the character menu at the bottom of your screen.
Tip #2 - Don't forget to regularly visit the atelier
An atelier, for those of you who aren't already in the know, is a type of studio or workshop typically used by an artist or designer. In this game, the atelier is an alchemy lab and there are three reasons to visit it on a regular basis.
For starters, the atelier allows you to synthesise new battle items using mana and a selection of other materials that you'll pick up as you play through the game. You can create equipment that can equipped and used by your characters or items like healing salves, which are HP-restoring potions.
While you're at the atelier you can take any items and equipment that you no longer use and convert them into shiny coins, which can then be spent on newer tools that you'll get far more use out of.
Then, finally, there's research.
You won't be able to use the research ability until you've unlocked it by progressing through the game a little bit, but once you do, you'll be able to enhance your characters and the items that you synthesise in several ways.
Tip #3 - Complete daily and weekly missions for prizes
If you open Atelier Resleriana and then tap on the missions tab near the right of your screen, you'll find a large list of tasks that are split up into four categories: dailies, weeklies, events and achievements.
The daily and weekly missions are fairly easy to complete, often requiring you to simply log into the game, complete a synthesis, or clear a set number of quests.
The event and achievement missions, on the other hand, can take a lot longer to complete. To finish them, you'll have to synthesise items up to 300 times, recruit a set number of characters to your party and clear certain stages of the game's story.
Either way, the varied rewards you can earn for completing these missions can be incredibly useful, so you should definitely aim to finish them, even if you have to go a little bit out of your way to do so.
Rewards include mana, lodestar gems, player rank experience, character fragments, and large amounts of cole, which is one of the game's currencies.
These are all of the Atelier Resleriana tips that we have prepared at the moment.
