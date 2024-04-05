Atelier Resleriana next banner event (April 2024)

Find out what the latest banner event is for Atelier Resleriana this month!

Atelier Resleriana takes you to the fantasy world of Lantarna on a quest to revive the art of alchemy

Find out the latest banner events to maximise your gacha chances

And figure out along with us just what might be coming next on the calendar

In the world of Atelier Resleriana, you play as Resna, a prospective alchemist looking to bring back the long-thought-lost magical art to the world of Lantarna. To do so, however, you'll have to travel far and wide, meet new people and of course, recruit lots of characters to fight alongside you.

Yes, it's gacha o'clock, and we're here to tell you exactly what big banner events are taking place in Atelier Resleriana so you can build a force to be reckoned with on your quest to revive alchemy.

What’s a banner?

A banner in a gacha game is simply the big featured set of characters. A bit like a mini-event these banners rotate and are easily seen by, well, the big banner whenever you hop in for a gacha summon. Characters are typically either cheaper or an assured pull when you make enough summons (think of the ‘10x summons for a guaranteed ultra-rare character’ type-things).

At the very least there's usually something decent to grind for, and a chance for better summons in general besides. Usually, you’ll also get the chance to try out a ‘trial battle’ with these featured characters, as is the case with Atelier Resleriana, which may have some exclusive rewards but will at least let you decide whether the character feels right for you.

Atelier Resleriana - Current Banner: "New Izana Chapter Celebration" LEGEND FES & “Atelier Ryza” LEGEND FES

The current banner is “"New Izana Chapter Celebration" LEGEND FES!”, and features the characters 3-Star Izana “Return of the Knight” and 3-Star Lila “Jet Black Bodyguard”. There’s also the “Atelier Ryza” LEGEND FES, featuring 3-Star Empel “The Gate Closer” and 3-Star Ryza “Master’s Right-Hand”.

Both of these banners are valid until the 26th of April 2024, and each features the usual deal of 10 summons with paid gems getting you 10 Wishes (summons) and an extra 10 summons free using the ‘step-up’ system of three steps.

[LEGEND FES????] Presenting the "New Izana Chapter Celebration" LEGEND FES!

This LEGEND FES features the following characters. ?3 Izana / Return of the Knight (Bolt | Attacker)

?3 Lila / Jet Black Bodyguard (Ice | Breaker) ?Period

Until Apr 26th, 10:59 (UTC+8) Venture… pic.twitter.com/a74gySa4IK — Atelier Resleriana (@Resleriana_EN) April 4, 2024

What’s next?

Fortunately for Atelier Resleriana fans, there are some great resources available online. One of the most useful is the Atelier wiki, which lists many of the banners exclusive to the JP (Japanese) edition.

However, here we can see the issue with the JP calendar, as Chapter 6 in their schedule was followed by a Christmas and New Year banner. So we might end up simply skipping to the Chapter 7 banner instead.

But, keep an eye out because there’s most likely going to be some sort of intermediate banner before that. You should also watch out because there’s also a limited-time 72-hour banner for completing the tutorial when you start Atelier Resleriana, so don’t miss out on that.

And with all that said and done, that’s what you need to know for the latest banner on Atelier Resleriana: Forgotten Alchemy and the Polar Night. Naturally, we've also got an Atelier Resleriana tier list with a reroll guide for you to read through to help you out on your journey too!