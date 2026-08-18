Asphalt Legends collaborates with Pac-Man for a new in-game event

Asphalt Legends is collabing with none other than Pac-Man

The event sees the introduction of Hunter Mode, pitting you against ghost-themed pursuing cars

Not only that, but you'll find a new look for the UI and hud, as well as cosmetics for certain cars

Asphalt Legends is no stranger to collaborations, with everything from Sonic the Hedgehog to the forces of the cult-hit (literally) Cthulhu. But now their strangest yet might be on the cards as Bandai Namco's gaming icon Pac-Man joins the race in Asphalt Legends. And you'll be able to jump into all-new racing events for a limited time to celebrate!

The Pac-Man collaboration features a brand-new mode called Hunter Mode. Themed after the classic Pac-Man arcade game, you'll be pursued by four differently coloured cars based on the iconic ghostly enemies Blinky, Pinky, Inky and Clyde. Naturally, you'll need to outrun them before acquiring a power pellet and turning the tables to hunt them instead.

Paccu paccu

While it may be a bit silly, I have to admit that this is probably one of the best ways to integrate a gaming crossover, especially into a relatively realistic racing title such as Asphalt Legends.

The collaboration also includes overhauls to the UI and HUD, new sound effects and various Pac-Man-themed skins for vehicles such as the Porsche 718 Cayman and Nissan R390 GT1. But hurry, because this collaboration only runs between now and September 15th! So be sure to check out our Asphalt Legends code list, as it may give you a bit of a boost to grab these rewards.

With Gameloft's Asphalt Legends being such a long-running title, it's only natural we'd see more collaborations such as this pop up. They add an extra bit of spice to the relatively straightforward racing experience, and you have to admit that at the very least it's good they don't have massive cartoon ghosts chasing you around.

Still, if you're looking for more great games to play, then you don't have to just go with what's available in Asphalt Legends. Why not check out our list of the best upcoming indie games we saw at Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Shanghai for more great upcoming releases!