Asphalt Legends takes you to Mount Fuji and puts you behind the wheel of a Nissan Skyline in latest update

Asphalt Legends' Touge Masters Summer Season takes you to Japan

There's a new game variant to enjoy called Drift Mode

And you can add three iconic cars to your collection

Today, Gameloft has announced that its new Summer Season will be called Touge Masters and sees you heading to Japan. It brings a new mode, location, some instantly recognisable vehicles, and some music. That's a lot to get through, so let's drift right into it.

Oh, and would you look at that, Drift Mode is one of the new additions. Running from now until August 18th, it puts your skills to the test, demanding precision and style as you look to rack up an unassailable high score. To do so, after slamming down the accelerator, you'll have to weave through numerous Drift Gates, building up a bigger combo chain the better you perform.

And if drifting doesn't do it for you, there's always the option of speeding around Mount Fuji instead. Although, based on the trailer above, it looks far too beautiful to simply motor through without taking in the sights. Admittedly, I am a sucker for snow-capped mountains, especially when the sun's out, so I'm an easy mark for this.

As for those aforementioned cars, there are three for you to get behind the wheel of in this update. Unsurprisingly, they're all from Japanese manufacturers and include the Nissan Skyline GT-R R34, Toyota Supra RZ Mark IV, and Mazda RX-7 Spirit R. Now, I'm not exactly a car person, and I know all three, so describing them as iconic is certainly not hyperbole.

Eurobeats me

Finally, update 52 will introduce a new soundtrack to Asphalt Legends, including songs from Turbo, Odyssey Eurobeat, and Vtuber IRyS. All in all, it's shaping up to be a jam-packed summer for racing fans. Just maybe pack some thermals because Mount Fuji looks pretty chilly in that trailer.

Asphalt Legends is available now on the App Store and Google Play, where it's free-to-play with in-app purchases. You can download it for your preferred platform using the buttons below.

And if you're a fan of motorsports, why not check out the best racing games on Android?