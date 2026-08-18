12 upcoming indie games we saw in Shanghai that you'll want to check out

Pocket Gamer Connects recently made its way to China for Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Shanghai. Though this was a one-day event, it was full of talks, networking, and lots of fun fringe events - along with a good-sized expo area as well.

Alongside all of the informational panels and discussions, there were some of our classic fringe events, including the Big Indie Pitch, this time sponsored by Xsolla and with its own twist for the area! For those new to the format, this is a fast-paced pitching event where developers are given only five minutes to pitch to industry experts, before then moving on to the next table and doing it all over again! This happens six times, giving them time to work on their pitch, learning and finessing as they go.

The Big Indie Pitch at Pocket Gamer Connects Shanghai had a massive variety of games entered into it, from a wide selection of different studios. Seeing their game ideas pitched and the passion behind these studios, all while experiencing the buzz of the room, was fantastic. We gathered up the judges' feedback after the pitch and named a bunch of different winners for various categories.

But for now, we want to share all of the fantastic indie games that were pitched there.

Want to take part yourself? Check out the Big Indie Pitch website for a list of all the upcoming pitches, and find out how you can get your game in front of our panel of judges.

Rhythm Hotel is an absurd rhythm game with silly storylines, strange moments, and lots of compelling gameplay. Many of these different levels are levels that you might know the references from; from Albert Einstein to Jesus, there are a ton of funny rhythm-based levels for you to work your way through. The game is as simple as tapping along to the beat, making sure you defeat anything that is coming towards you.

Rhythm Hotel is aiming to be released on Mobile, PC and Console.

Lelu is a monochromatic action-adventure game that has a sort of nostalgic look to it, as you play a wind-up toy. You play as Lelu, a determined clockwork toy who is looking to find freedom! You will be using a wrench to fight against enemies, grapple around levels, and solve puzzles as you explore. There are a lot of puzzles and traps around this facility, so you'll need to be mindful of where you go!

Lelu is aiming to be released on PC and Console.

Reap and Rush is a fast-paced, action roguelike that is inspired by Chinese mythology. You need to pass through the underworld before you can be reborn again. You must destroy waves of enemies that are within this world, upgrading your powers and abilities as you continue to make it through various rounds. There are tons of different supernatural abilities, strange relics to organise, and even deadly companions that you can fight through to restore balance to the crumbling underworld.

Reap and Rush is out now on Steam, coming to Mobile and Console in the future.

Dungeon Baller is an RPG and pinball crossover, with a bunch of roguelike elements thrown in there too. You can launch your little heroes, like balls, into the dungeons. There are doors to enter, powerful items to grab, and a bunch of different bumper enemies and even bosses to take on. There are even mini-games, including a claw machine and slot machines, that you can also find along the way.

Dungeon Baller is aiming to release on Mobile, PC and Console.

Buddy Bug is a roguelike platformer where you play as a microscopic bug, battling your way against other small bugs and even giant human hands! This game is full of whimsy and imagination, as you explore a world not dissimilar to your own but full of secrets and interesting characters. There are also tons of handcrafted gadgets, turning thumbtacks into roadblocks or taking a lighter and using it as a weapon.

Buddy Bugs is aiming to release on PC and Console.

Eerie Roguelike Mahjong takes a classic game of Mahjong and throws a bunch of roguelike elements in it. These Mahjong rounds feel like battles, with different power-ups and upgrades that you can use to improve the odds in your favour. There are different characters to collect and a lot of power to be had when it comes to this version of a classic.

Eerie Roguelike Mahjog is out now on Mobile.

Splash Divers is a wholesome game all about enjoying the ocean and a small island, full of adventure. You can dive with your friends, discover new marine life, and build your own ocean encyclopedia. There are lots of friends to make and moments of leisure, along with puzzles and sometimes creatures that don't want you to be so close.

Splash Divers is aiming to release on PC and Console.

Silent Mainland is a roguelike deckbuilder where you need to take on tactical battles in a five-by-twelve battlefield. Using the deck you have been dealt, you need to take on waves of oncoming monsters, combining your cards. There clearly is inspiration from Slay the Spire and Monster Train in this game, but with different decks, powerful foes and interesting relics that can help you dominate.

Silent Mainland is aiming to be released on PC, Console and Mobile.

Game Design Simulator is a narrative-driven game where you are put in the place of a newly graduated college student who needs to go to interviews and become a game designer, taking on different workplace challenges and hoping to become a game producer for a popular game. Your interactions, instead of being like a predictable management game, are done through card battles - adding a bit of interest and uniqueness to the game.

Game Design Simulator aims to release on PC, Console, and Mobile.

Desk Rumble is an adorable, stationery-related shooter where you play as a pencil case and need to shoot and round up your runaway stationery friends. You can upgrade your skills, evolve your stationery, and complete your collection of items that should have stayed inside your case. The game feels very fast-paced, keeping the short rounds engaging.

Desk Rumble aims to release on PC and Console.

Crowfish is a chaotic, shotgun-shooter adventure game where you can travel around a colourful countryside, meeting various characters and helping them with quests. You've also got a shotgun collection, where you are able to fight off strange creatures like flying fish and trains with arms. There are lots of options to change up your shotgun, adding different attachments onto it, so that you can better blasty your way through these strange creatures.

Crowfish is aiming to launch on PC, Console and Mobile.

Grave Seasons is a narrative-driven farming game where you are farming on the mountainside, along with a supernatural serial killer living in your town. You can farm, make friends, and investigate your way through the strange people who live in this town. You have one year to figure out who the serial killer is before everyone's lives are ended.

Grave Seasons is aiming to release on PC and Console.