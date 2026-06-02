Asphalt Legends set to feature Audi as a permanent manufacturer

Asphalt Legends is getting new permanent additions to its roster

Audi is the latest manufacturer to join the roster permanently

A new limited-time event is set to take place this month featuring their cars

Asphalt Legends is one of Gameloft's biggest hits in the racing scene, allowing you to hop behind the wheel of all manner of real-world cars. Often these are special guests, and don't always stick around. But now, Audi is the latest manufacturer to bring their vehicles permanently to the Asphalt Legends roster!

To celebrate their inclusion on the permanent roster, Gameloft are kicking off a new event with an Audi season running until June 23rd. Three Audi-made vehicles, the R18 e-tron quattro, R8 LMP1 2000 and R8 Coupé V10 performance quattro will each receive their own limited-time events.

Burn rubber

The individual events differ slightly in what they offer, but all basically boil down to completing missions and challenges. The R18 e-tron quattro, for example, sees you 'racing to collect' items that extend your playtime and let you upgrade vehicles, which to me sounds like an interesting roguelike-style format.

Others like the R8 Coupé V10 performance quattro take the form of a single-stage event, while the R8 LMP1 2000 has you making your way through an entire progression system. It all gets a bit technical, but suffice it to say there'll be plenty in the way of rewards to grab; and if you want even more of the series, be sure to check out our Asphalt Legends Unite code list!

As for what this means for Asphalt Legends as a whole? I think that fans will be excited to see more big manufacturers bring their cars permanently to the roster. Sometimes, limited-time vehicles are a real pain to unlock, so being able to get them at your leisure is a real boon.

Speaking of which, you might find yourself in the mood for more fast-paced, pedal-to-the-metal action on mobile. In which case, why not check out our list of the best racing games for iOS? Where we've ranked some of our top picks that you can play!