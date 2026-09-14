Asphalt Legends debuts endurance mode where clean racing beats speed

Asphalt Legends challenges you to avoid crashing in its new Endurance Mode

Incorporated in partnership with the IMSA, it features new team-based action

Speed is crucial, but so is caution, with distance travelled flawlessly offering the best scores

Believe it or not, in real-life racing, the idea of crashing into corners and flying off the track is not usually considered 'good'. So now, Gameloft's Asphalt Legends is teaming up with none other than the International Motor Sports Association to debut the new IMSA Endurance Mode starting September 15th.

Essentially, the IMSA Endurance Mode switches gears from the usual fast-paced, hectic Asphalt Legends style of racing. Instead of pushing for the finish line without caring who or what you hit on the way, you'll be scored based on the amount of distance you and your team cover cumulatively, with three teams of three racers each that pair you up with AI-controlled cars to work alongside on the track.

Show some endurance

IMSA Endurance Mode is a different take on the format of a racing game for sure. It even encourages careful driving, with bumps and crashes reducing your score. In contrast, 'clean' driving will give you an increasing boost.

It all works out as being a surprisingly interesting take that's sure to be a bit more laid-back, although even these 'extended' races only last for 180 seconds. And for this new event, starting September 15th, there's the addition of the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro to the roster.

Even better, those who make their way through the first four stages of the event and register on the official web forum could be in with a chance to win a VIP trip to the 24 Hours of Daytona. Not a bad reward for just making sure you don't crash all the time!

Still, while it may be up there as one of the most popular, Asphalt Legends is far from the only racing game on mobile. Check out our list of the best racing games on iOS for some of our top picks!