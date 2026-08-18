Discounty lets you run and manage your own supermarket in a small town that may not welcome you

Discounty brings a distinctive twist on the Stardew Valley formula to mobile

Make friends and influence people, or just pursue profits

Discounty sees you running a discount supermarket in a hometown not necessarily thrilled you're there

The topic of small towns versus big business is a contentious one. When does convenience trump community, and whatnot? Well, in Discounty you can answer just such a question, with a mixture of life-sim cosiness and surprisingly in-depth public relations simulation. Available to purchase now on iOS and Android, Discounty may see you welcomed by the townsfolk, or vilified instead!

In Discounty, you're drafted by your aunt into running the local discount supermarket in the town of Blomkest. Your job? Simply to run the supermarket, stock the shelves, organise its products and ensure everything runs smoothly and successfully. Of course, that success may come at the cost of annoying a few townspeople, and if you tick off your customers too much, then they may just turn on you and your store...

Don't Discounty me!

Discounty challenges you to either work with your neighbours and community members, or work around them in pursuit of profit. Either way, it means that you'll be interacting with them, uncovering their secrets and even bringing their produce into the supermarket as well.

Having had an interview with the Discounty devs, I'm extremely intrigued to see how this distinctive twist on the life sim formula is received. In this case, you're not so much fighting the power, as you do in Stardew Valley against JoJa Mart, as you are aiding it. So it makes for an interesting ethical conundrum.

That being said, don't expect this to be some grimdark twist on the formula. You'll still have a shop to beautify and quirky customers to interact with, not to mention a wider overarching story to enjoy in Discounty, out now on mobile!

But if you're looking for more traditional life-sim fun, then you might find yourself looking for more options. In which case, after you're done with Discounty, why not check out our list of the best mobile games like Stardew Valley?