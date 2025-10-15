Kartrider Rush+'s latest season is set to enchant with season 35 Magical World

Abracadabra

KartRider Rush+ season 35 Magical World is here

Explore new tracks, gather new racers and all the additions you'd expect in this latest season

But there are also new in-game events and boosts to farming to look forward to

With 34 seasons under its belt, Nexon's hit racing sim KartRider Rush+ still has some tricks up its sleeve. Case in point, they're pulling another rabbit out of the hat with the introduction of KartRider Rush+ season 35, which is sure to enchant. Because season 35 is taking you to a real Magical World.

KartRider Rush+ itself has already branched out a great deal from just racing. But there are plenty of options there too. For example, there are the new Plasma Ice and Plasma shadow highlight karts that arrive alongside the new speed karts, Lunar Eclipse and Mad Dash. That's not even touching on item karts such as Justice Mystic and Mega Projector.

Four new racers join the fray with Mecha Bazzi, Athena, Sunshower Lunaris and Rainbow Naiad. There are also two new tracks being introduced, kicking off with the Speed Race Boomhill Drive Village, alongside Speed and Item Race Collapsing Gold Mine, releasing on October 30th.

Having a magical time

Naturally, the magic doesn't stop there as Nexon is set to run a variety of events throughout the season. Running until October 26th, we've got S35 Magical World - Time to Warm Up, which rewards you with K-Coins and Season coins as well as other goodies just for logging in and joining Ranked races.

Meanwhile, until December 9th, you can also earn the latest limited-time goodies, such as the S35 Plasma Choice Chest, from the You Want your Plasma Ice or Shadow?? Take your pick! (snappy name, I know) event.

And from every Friday to Sunday until the season ends, you can earn EXP for harvesting crops, collecting animals and fishing over on Rushmoor Farms, with buffs to crop cultivation and animal products.

If KartRider Rush+ is still not enough to scratch your racing itch, there are other options to add onto the starting line, too. Just dig into our list of the best mobile racing games for Android for some of our top picks!