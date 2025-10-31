Love and Magic: Spellfyre opens pre-registration for steamy, romantasy fun

Cast a spell on you

Love and Magic: Spellfyre has hit pre-registration

It sees you taking on the role of the spawn of an evil mage

Now enrolling into a magic university, it's love, drama and a few death threats to deal with

Nowadays, the romantic visual novel has become a staple of the app stores. Oh sure, we may call it stuff like 'narrative-based' or other smokescreens. But at the end of the day, the only thing that differentiates them is the look and feel. And they all serve to hit the same nerves for romance and drama, as is the case with Love and Magic: Spellfyre!

Now available for pre-registration, this upcoming episodic narrative adventure comes to us courtesy of Candlelight Studios and is set for a 2026 release date. The name may be new, but the team certainly aren't, as this developer is jam-packed with members from Pixelberry Studio, the same folks behind the sadly cancelled Choices: Stories You Play.

Set in the Elderwood University eighteen years after the defeat of the dark arcane Andros Dreadbane (I'm sure he won't come up), Love and Magic drops you into the shoes of their only heir (oops, there it is). Everyone wants you dead, so it's up to you to either defy your father's legacy or embrace it.

Abracadabra

Love and Magic: Spellfyre certainly has quite the serious setup. You can't exactly get more serious than 'You're the spawn of Sauron' after all. But with a vast cast of aesthetically pleasing peers, a suitably drama-filled location to visit and plenty of fun to be had

Certainly, while it's pitching itself as more of a fantasy adventure, we all know that it's all about the drama here. At the same time, for those wanting to immerse themselves in a rich, D&D-style fantasy world, you can hardly go wrong with what Love and Magic looks to be offering players!

In the meantime, though, ahead of an expected release sometime next year, why not familiarise yourself with other top story-based releases?