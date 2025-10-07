World of Tanks Blitz to collab with AMC's TV version of The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead comes to World of Tanks Blitz

It all kicks off with Daryl Dixon and the All Out War event, with collaboration rewards

Meanwhile, jump into quests for series mainstay Negan and the Infected Front mode

The Walking Dead can arguably take credit for repopularising zombies on the screen. AMC's adaptation of the hit Dark Horse comics series is now a mainstay of post-apocalyptic zombie fiction as a whole. But now, it's a suitably spooky crossover that brings The Walking Dead to a whole new battlefield in World of Tanks Blitz!

Fittingly enough, it's two characters most famous for their depictions in the television series. Daryl Dixon takes centre stage in the All Out War event taking place from October 9th to 20th. You'll find rewards such as the specially designed Herdbreaker Tank and legendary George Tracker camo for the T32. Meanwhile, you'll also pick up collectibles such as his crossbow and motorcycle.

The new PvP mode, Infected Front, is available from October 9th to 19th, offering its own take on the zombie apocalypse. Pitting survivor and infected tanks against one another, the 'zombies' do their most damage via ramming, which also spreads the infection. It's the last tank standing, with each zombie having their own role, akin to Left 4 Dead.

Hope you got your tanking pants on

And it wouldn't be an AMC collab without good ol' Negan making an appearance. He takes the lead in the We Are All Negan quest with even more collaboration rewards. An avatar and profile background, Lucille's Grin camo for the M48 Patton tank and other goodies you'll want to dig into for this collaboration event.

If you're planning on jumping into World of Tanks Blitz to take advantage of this new spooktacular, brain-eating event, don't go in unprepared. Be sure to check out our World of Tanks Blitz promo codes list to ensure that you're getting a free boost, and not being left stuck in the mud by the side of the road!