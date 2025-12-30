Asphalt Champions looks to offer a new entry into the racing genre on Android

Upfront asking price

Asphalt Champions is a new pitch into the racing genre

Going for a premium model, it offers a variety of different modes, including hotseat multiplayer

Including... split screen racing?!

Is there any more universal a sensation than the desire to go at high speeds in a big metal coffin? No? Well, too bad because Asphalt Champions (no relation to Asphalt Legends) is betting on just that sensation. Having just arrived and now available to purchase on Android, Asphalt Champions is a new entry in the racing genre that's already packed with great releases.

Asphalt Champions is a no-frills take on racing. Putting you in the driver's seat for either highly competitive PvE races or a more laid-back experience just driving around the track. Either way, you'll be challenged to put pedal to the metal in tournament, quick race, time trial and even hotseat modes to prove your racing chops.

What's perhaps most notable about Asphalt Champions outside of its mechanics is its asking price. At £8.99 (or your local equivalent), it's not unbelievable, but going for an upfront purchase for this kind of release is a very interesting tactic.

Burn dust, eat rubber

I think that this asking price comes down to the fact that they're also releasing on the eShop. And while I can see it putting off some casual fans, I do wonder how many of you might see it as a mark of quality instead.

Asphalt Champions certainly promises a decent amount of content for that price, with 16 different cars, 12 tracks and three different PoVs among other goodies. About the only drawback I can think of is the lack of online multiplayer, but Asphalt Champions addresses that with hotseat and splitscreen. Although how the latter will work on mobile is anyone's guess.

If you're looking to put pedal to the metal in a variety of other releases in the racing genre, then look no further. Because we've already ranked some of the best-in-class with our own list of the hottest racing games on iOS for you to peruse at your high-speed leisure.