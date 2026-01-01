5 new mobile games to try this week - January 1st, 2026
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Collect creatures and tame them as companions
- Collect cards and flex your garage across races
- Collect fitness points to add to your wellness journey (lots of collecting this week, it seems)
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.
1
Ichinome Monsters
Perhaps the very first day of the new year is the best time to go back to your basics, which Ichinome Monsters can definitely help you do. This charming pixel-art RPG harkens back to the good ol' days not only with its visuals but also with its old-school mechanics, where you journey across a fantasy world taming and collecting monsters along the way.
The portrait mode simulates that Game Boy-esque feel too, so if you're looking to kick off the new year with some quiet new releases and low-key adventuring, this might just be the perfect journey to embark on.
2
Lost Oasis: Monster War
On the other hand, if you're looking to start the year with a new collection, Lost Oasis: Monster War adds a survival element to your average creature-taming quest. The trailer even starts off with an adorable little critter pleading for help lest it die a horrible death in the desert - if that doesn't compel you to give it some TLC, what will?
It's up to you to build your settlement and create a cosy home for these creatures across the harsh desert wasteland, all to restore the titular oasis back to its former glory.
3
321Fit
Now, part of your New Year's resolutions might be to finally get fit (we've all heard this before, haven't we?), and if so, 321Fit offers a retro-inspired twist to your average workout routine this January. It's a no-frills fitness companion that helps you choose your preferred exercise with timers, reps, and weight settings to help you customise your sets.
What gives this a charming little quirk is that it's lovably retro, with cheeky "state-of-the-art hyper realistic animations" that you'll have to see to believe. We can't afford to have any distractions when it comes to those fitness goals, after all.
4
Asphalt Champions
If you'd rather break a sweat on the road instead, Asphalt Champions invites you to strap in and race across the tracks either against AI or your online buds, because what's New Year's without making (or breaking) some friendships?
There's split-screen multiplayer to help you scratch that competitive itch, or time trials that challenge you to go up against your personal best. You can also collect customisable vehicles in your garage, because while others take pleasure in adding cute creatures to their collection, you might be more inclined to add luxury supercars to yours.
5
Dawnmaker
This one might have flown under the radar in all the hubbub of the holiday season, but that doesn't mean it's not worth a proper mention - especially since it's all about bringing light to the dark. In the aptly titled Dawnmaker, you'll revive ancient lighthouses to fight back the toxic Smog using your humble little deck.
As you collect and strategise the best card combos to build your city, you'll slowly generate resources, unlock new cards and locations, and expand your territory. It's all about resource efficiency and rediscovering technologies that have been lost over time, all in the name of restoring the continent of Heksiga.