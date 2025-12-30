321Fit offers low-res retro workouts for your New Year's resolutions

Never too late to get in shape

321Fit is a brand new fitness app from Matthew Burton the developer of Bearplane

It offers retro-style workout graphics and fitness functions

Plan your own workout or make a selection from a pregenerated list

With 2026 right around the corner, I'm sure we're all thinking of our resolutions for the New Year. Be that ditching smoking or drinking, learning a new language or that old chestnut of getting fit. And if you need a hand, 321Fit from developer Matthew Burton might be the tool to help you out.

Available now on iOS and Android, 321Fit is a fitness app with a retro-inspired twist. Breaking things down to their bare essentials, 321Fit sees you either making your own workout plans or taking your pick from a pre-selected choice. All with retro stick-figure graphics helping you track your workouts and timings.

In all respects outside of that, 321Fit offers all that you'd expect from a fitness app. Be that the aforementioned planning of your own, inputting your stats and fitness goals or simply using it to take the place of flashier and more battery-intensive fitness apps.

Get fit

Admittedly, calling it Pip-Boy inspired, as the devs did, is a bit of a stretch in my mind. But at the same time, we may have reached that sad time where Atari-inspired only elicits reactions of "huh?" But coming from Matthew Burton, the developer behind Bearplane, 321Fit is an unusual but not unwelcome new release.

Considering my objective in the New Year is to improve my physical health (working at a desk all day seldom does good things for your body), I may be taking a look at this app myself. I'll certainly forgive the attempt to tie this into the recent Fallout season two.

