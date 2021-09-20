Our codes for Pet Simulator X will always keep your coins and diamond reserves full since these codes allow you to claim some for free.

Pet Simulator X is the most popular and latest addition to the Pet Simulator series. In comparison to the previous version of this hit Roblox title, this particular iteration features many more pets and in-game items.

While playing, you can collect and hatch eggs of legendary pets including Dragons and unicorns. Not only do you collect eggs, but you also travel to various places and discover floating islands. While travelling you meet new people who will trade pets and exchange eggs with you.

We also have a code articles for some other popular Roblox games, do take a look at these:

Pet Simulator X working codes

anothertriple - Redeem code for Triple coin boost (New!)

- Redeem code for Triple coin boost (New!) Underworld - Redeem code for Free diamonds

- Redeem code for Free diamonds Clouds - Redeem code for Boost

- Redeem code for Boost halfamillion - Redeem code for Free diamonds

- Redeem code for Free diamonds plaid1234 - Redeem code for Triple coin boost

- Redeem code for Triple coin boost big1234 - Redeem code for Triple coin boost

Expired codes

morecodes3

blamedavid

Back2Back

FreeDiamonds0

SuperUltra1

Triple275k

FirstUpdate

Ultra225k

DiscordDiamonds

MoreCoins180k

EzDiamonds150k

Easy125k

Triple80k

Lucky50k

Super25k

Release

How to redeem Pet Simulator X codes?

Open the game and find the Twitter icon on the home screen

Tap on it and copy one of the Pet Simulator X codes from the above list

Paste the one you copied

Tap on 'Enter to redeem the codes'

How to find more Pet Simulator X codes?