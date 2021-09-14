Interested in AFK Arena Ascension? Today we'll explain what that is and the different requirements for each faction, so you can do it as easy as possible!

In AFK Arena there are 3 tiers of heroes. Starting from low to high we have the common tier. There's also Legendary and Ascended hero tiers. In most cases, heroes of higher tier are stronger than those of a lower tier.

Each hero, depending on their tier, will have a different maximum level cap.

Redeem any of the AFK Arena codes to claim excellent rewards!

: Heroes in this tier can be leveled up to. These heroes are expendable for the most part and they can be received from. By retiring them in, players can receive a small amount ofand, which is pretty much the only use for common heroes.: Legendary heroes can be leveled up to. Much like common heroes, players can receive them from. Additionally, they can be bought with elite or rare soulstones. They cannot ascend past Legendary+ ascension tier. The majority of these heroes are used as material for ascending Ascended tier heroes in the end game.: The highest tier in AFK Arena , Ascended heroes can be leveled up to. Ascended tier heroes are the most powerful and in most cases, a good end game team only includes this type of heroes. Like all other heroes, they can be received from The Noble Tavern but their 'pull rate' is low compared to lower tier heroes.

Other ways of obtaining these heroes are through Soulstones, Summoning bonuses and Events.

AFK Arena Ascension

In order to level up Legendary or Ascended tier heroes up to their maximum level, these heroes need to 'ascend' in the

Requirements of Ascension for heroes of Lightbearers, Maulers, Wilders and Graveborns factions.

Rarity (From) Rarity (To) Materials (Additional Copies) Rare Rare+ Two Rare rarity copies of the same hero Rare+ Elite Two Rare+ rarity copies of any hero of the same faction Elite Elite+ An Elite rarity copy of the same hero Elite+ Legendary Two Elite+ rarity copies of any hero of the same faction Legendary Legendary+ An Elite+ rarity copy of the same hero Legendary+ Mythic A Legendary+ rarity copy of any hero of the same faction Mythic Mythic+ A Legendary+ rarity copy of any hero of the same faction Mythic+ Ascended Two Elite+ rarity copies of the same hero Ascended Star An elite+ rarity single copy of the same hero per star

The leveling system in AFK Arena changes after level 240. In the ‘Resonating Crystal’, the level cap increases by 5 levels per Ascended hero a player owns.

Heroes of Celestial and Hypogean factions follow a different ascension process

Rarity (From) Rarity (To) Materials Elite Elite+ An elite rarity copy of the same hero Elite+ Legendary An elite+ rarity copy of the same hero Legendary Legendary+ An elite+ rarity copy of the same hero Legendary+ Mythic An elite+ rarity copy of the same hero Mythic Mythic+ An elite rarity+ copy of the same hero Mythic+ Ascended Two elite+ rarity copy of the same hero Ascended Star(s) An elite+ rarity copy of the same hero per star

Lastly, Dimensional heroes follow a different rule. They acquire the level (and rarity) of the hero they are currently fused with. Dimensional heroes can be acquired at Elite rarity. We hope that our AFK Arena Ascension guide helped you, and feel free to bookmark this page, it's easier than remembering all of this!

