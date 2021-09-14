Interested in AFK Arena Ascension? Today we'll explain what that is and the different requirements for each faction, so you can do it as easy as possible!
In AFK Arena there are 3 tiers of heroes. Starting from low to high we have the common tier. There's also Legendary and Ascended hero tiers. In most cases, heroes of higher tier are stronger than those of a lower tier.
Each hero, depending on their tier, will have a different maximum level cap.
Other ways of obtaining these heroes are through Soulstones, Summoning bonuses and Events.
AFK Arena AscensionIn order to level up Legendary or Ascended tier heroes up to their maximum level, these heroes need to 'ascend' in the Temple of Ascension.
Requirements of Ascension for heroes of Lightbearers, Maulers, Wilders and Graveborns factions.
|Rarity (From)
|Rarity (To)
|Materials (Additional Copies)
|Rare
|Rare+
|Two Rare rarity copies of the same hero
|Rare+
|Elite
|Two Rare+ rarity copies of any hero of the same faction
|Elite
|Elite+
|An Elite rarity copy of the same hero
|Elite+
|Legendary
|Two Elite+ rarity copies of any hero of the same faction
|Legendary
|Legendary+
|An Elite+ rarity copy of the same hero
|Legendary+
|Mythic
|A Legendary+ rarity copy of any hero of the same faction
|Mythic
|Mythic+
|A Legendary+ rarity copy of any hero of the same faction
|Mythic+
|Ascended
|Two Elite+ rarity copies of the same hero
|Ascended
|Star
|An elite+ rarity single copy of the same hero per star
The leveling system in AFK Arena changes after level 240. In the ‘Resonating Crystal’, the level cap increases by 5 levels per Ascended hero a player owns.
Heroes of Celestial and Hypogean factions follow a different ascension process
|Rarity (From)
|Rarity (To)
|Materials
|Elite
|Elite+
|An elite rarity copy of the same hero
|Elite+
|Legendary
|An elite+ rarity copy of the same hero
|Legendary
|Legendary+
|An elite+ rarity copy of the same hero
|Legendary+
|Mythic
|An elite+ rarity copy of the same hero
|Mythic
|Mythic+
|An elite rarity+ copy of the same hero
|Mythic+
|Ascended
|Two elite+ rarity copy of the same hero
|Ascended
|Star(s)
|An elite+ rarity copy of the same hero per star
Lastly, Dimensional heroes follow a different rule. They acquire the level (and rarity) of the hero they are currently fused with. Dimensional heroes can be acquired at Elite rarity. We hope that our AFK Arena Ascension guide helped you, and feel free to bookmark this page, it's easier than remembering all of this!
