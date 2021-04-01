Updated: April 1st, 2021

Before we check out the codes, I'll briefly explain how to redeem AFK Arena codes in case you haven't done so before or if you're not familiar with the new redemption method.

Even though AFK Arena is an idle game (as the game name also implies), you always have more fun when you're active! You get to see your heroes in action blasting enemies to the ground and you feel very, very proud of them (I know for sure that I feel that way). And what's better than getting rewards for being AFK in a game? Getting rewards for not even having to AFK! That's where the AFK Arena redeem codes come into play.

How to redeem AFK Arena codes?

Since the old method of redeeming codes has changed, I'll give you a quick guide on how to redeem the codes using the new method. And no, you can't keep claiming codes by simply opening a menu in-game. Now it's slightly more complicated than that (not rocket-science though!).

Follow the following steps to learn how to redeem codes in AFK Arena:

Open the game's official CD-key website.

Type in the first blank your UID (User ID), that you can find in-game. It's in your profile - click on your avatar and you'll find your Player ID in the top right of the Details page.

Click on Send Code - you'll receive a verification code in your in-game mailbox.

Type in the verification code in the Verification Code box on the website then hit the Log In button.

A new window will appear, where you can enter your codes. Type in the redeem codes you want to claim, then hit the Redeem button to get the rewards.

That's it! You should get your rewards in your in-game mailbox shortly.

AFK Arena working codes:

am2fc6hqmj (Rewards: 300 Diamonds, 20 Elite Hero Soulstones)

(Rewards: 300 Diamonds, 20 Elite Hero Soulstones) 8vws9uf6f5 (Rewards: 3000 Diamonds, 30 Faction Scrolls)

(Rewards: 3000 Diamonds, 30 Faction Scrolls) persona5 (Rewards: 500 Hero's Essence, 500 Diamonds, and 500k Gold)

(Rewards: 500 Hero's Essence, 500 Diamonds, and 500k Gold) 311j4hw00d (Rewards: 100k Gold and 100 Diamonds)

(Rewards: 100k Gold and 100 Diamonds) Ch3atc0de (Rewards: 100k Gold and 100 Diamonds)

(Rewards: 100k Gold and 100 Diamonds) xmasl00t (Rewards: 100k Gold and 100 Diamonds)

(Rewards: 100k Gold and 100 Diamonds) d14m0nd5 (Rewards: 100k Gold and 100 Diamonds)

(Rewards: 100k Gold and 100 Diamonds) Badlijey666 (Rewards: 100 Diamonds and 100K Gold)

(Rewards: 100 Diamonds and 100K Gold) 101nc107h (Rewards: 100 Diamonds and 100,000 Gold)

(Rewards: 100 Diamonds and 100,000 Gold) uf4shqjngq (Rewards: 30 Common Hero Scrolls)

(Rewards: 30 Common Hero Scrolls) afk888 (Rewards: 300 Diamonds, 20,000 Gold, and 100 Hero's Essence)

(Rewards: 300 Diamonds, 20,000 Gold, and 100 Hero's Essence) misevj66yi (Rewards: 60 Rare Hero Soulstones, 500 Diamonds, & 5 Common Hero Scrolls)

Check out which two characters from Persona joined AFK Arena recently!

These are all the codes currently available in AFK Arena! Check back often because we'll keep you up-to-date with the latest codes whenever a new one pops up!

