Agate Studio's urban fantasy RPG, Code Atma, was meant to release for iOS and Android in August. However, due to an unprecedented influx of players, the developers delayed the release until they could upgrade the servers to facilitate the demand. They have announced today that the game will relaunch on 15th September.

To account for any lost time, the Mythical Bootcamp beginners event will be extended to 29th September to give players time to complete the various missions. Additionally, every new player will benefit from all the pre-registration bonus items and a few extras for good measure. Below you can check out exactly what those items are:

50 Pocong 4* Shards

1 Pocong Skin: Cuddly Poci

50 Barong 5* Shards

454,600 Gold

206,800 XP

350 Souls

10 Summoning Tickets

1 Platinum Ticket (10 Summons)

5,000 Diamonds

1 Replica Kacarma equipment (S rarity)

1 Hrusangkali Bow equipment (S rarity)

15 Elemental Tickets

If you're unfamiliar, Code Atma is an urban fantasy RPG that takes inspiration from Southeast Asian myths and legends. It is presented as a visual novel where you will occasionally have to battle using the titular Atma. There are a host of them to collect, each with its own uses.

Once you've decided on your Atma, you can challenge other players in asynchronous PvP, where you will attempt to climb up the ranks. The game features idle mechanics, meaning that your bid to reach the top can continue even when you're not actively playing the game.

Code Atma is available to download on the App Store and Google Play, though it is expected to become playable again on 15th September. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

