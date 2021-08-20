Bad Business is a popular Roblox shooter from Team Rudimentality which is inspired by the hit FPS title, Modern Warfare. This Bad Business code article will help you take your game to another level by claiming an abundance of in-game items from redeeming these codes.
By using these redeem codes, you can create and modify the existing characters by using the extra items you'll get your hands on. The items including new skins, costumes and guns, all for quickly entering a code.
We also have multiple Roblox code articles for other hit titles. Read more about them by clicking the links below and make sure to bookmark us for easy access next time you're after a code.
Active Bad Business codes
- GROZA – Rewards: 2,000 CR (new!)
- HONCHO – Rewards: 2,000 CR
- MYTHICAL – Rewards: 2,000 CR
- VOHEX – Rewards: a Vohex charm
- KACHING – Rewards: CR
- Doodledarko – Rewards: Doodle Darko charm
- Huz_Gaming – Rewards: Huz Gaming charm
- ZYLIC – Rewards: Zylic charm
- THEBOYS – Rewards: All Might T weapon skin
- Unicorn – Rewards: VR Goggles
- viking – Rewards: Bearded Muscle charm
- doge – Rewards: Doge charm
- ADOPTME – Rewards: Five Adopt Me stickers.
- mbu – Rewards: Bearded Muscle charm
- juke – Rewards: BigBrainJuke charm
- blue – Rewards: BlueGrassMonkey charm
- fr0gs – Rewards: FreeTheFr0gs charm
- godstatus – Rewards: GodStatus charm
- notvirtuo0z – Rewards: ImMinty charm
- gun – Rewards: Jup charm
- lecton – Rewards: Lecton Gaming charm
- mulletmafia – Rewards: Mullets charm
- pet – Rewards: PetrifyTV charm
- r2 – Rewards: R_2M charm
- ruddevmedia – Rewards: Ruddev Media charm
- syn – Rewards: SynthesizeOG charm
- xtrnal – Rewards: Xtrnal charm
- Z_33 – Rewards: Zekro_3300 charm
Expired
- zesty
- M249
- SKORPION
- HOMESTEAD
- TWOYEARS
- LOADOUT
- MAYDAY
- HITMAN
- Xbox
- EASTER21
- 200MILLION
- getsp00ked
- robzi
- present
- patriot
- zombie
- boo
- spooky
- ninja
- star
- moon
- comet
- galaxy
- 6mi
- alien
How to redeem the Bad Business codes?
- Launch the game and head to the main menu
- Locate the gift box icon and tap on it
- Copy one of the codes from the above list and paste it into the box
- Tap the redeem button to claim your rewards