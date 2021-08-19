Check out our list of Miner’s Haven codes to improve your mining capability in this sandbox Roblox title. These codes will let you collect exclusive boxes, data restoration chances and other premium items.

Miner’s Haven is known for featuring thousands of collectable items. As a miner, you’ll have to gather them and build bases to contest against others. The game allows you to make friends and add them. In addition, you’ll also compete on the global leaderboards which reset periodically.

Recently, a new update was released that allows a trade of up to 8 items along with some major tweaks in the UI and a lot of bug fixes.

Currently working Miner's Haven codes

LETSGOOO - Redeem code to get Cake Raffle Box

whatayear - Redeem code to get Magnificent Box

restoredata - Redeem code to restore data

resetunreals - Redeem code to reset unreals

KaBOOOOM - Redeem code to get Rocket Launcher, one life use

RestEasyNow - Redeem code to get Yoda

MakeYourDestiny - Redeem code to get 5x Blobcat Plushie

HeadStart - Redeem code for 100,000 cash

DragonThatIsShockinglyLucky - Redeem code for Oof Particles

mysoupisaboy - Redeem code for 20x Blobcat Wall

EXOTICDAY2020 - Redeem code for 5x Clown Doge

SLUMBER - Redeem code to get Ore Gielder

Rthro - Redeem code to get Heavenly Infuser

twelvetosixteen - Redeem code to get 5x Blobcat Blanket

BagelHeart - Redeem to get 5x Blobcat Dab

YesItIsNostalgicToMe - Redeem code to get Heavenly Conveyor

ancientcode - Redeem code to get 10x Ancient Conveyor

Expired

metaverse

easterpart1

teleporters

secretchristmascode

festiveseason

spookyghost

How to redeem Miner's Haven codes?

Enter the game and head to the Settings tab

Find the redeem codes section

Copy one of the codes from the Active ones

paste it in the box and tap claim to get the reward

Enjoy your rewards!

