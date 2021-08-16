Do you need help adding more gums to your collection? If the answer is yes, then you’re in the right place as we have made this ultimate list of Bubble Gum Simulator codes that offer plenty of freebies.
In Bubble Gum Simulator, your main task is to collect varieties of bubble gums, increase their size and jump higher to create new records. Remember, the bigger the size of the bubble the higher you can jump with it while collecting points.
In addition to that, you can collect hats, pets and eggs which will grant you various in-game rewards once you've unlocked them.
Active Bubble Gum Simulator Codes
- ReallyFancy – hatch speed
- Fancy – shiny chance
- MegaSpeedBoost – hatch speed
- ThankYou – luck
- Update16 – luck
- Ocean – luck
- Update57 – luck
- Portal – luck
- SantaClaus – hatch speed
- Update72 – hatch speed
- AtlantisHats – hatch speed
- SuperSecret – hatch speed
- update71 – luck
- FreeHatchSpeed – hatch speed
- StPatrickLuck – luck
- Ghosts – hatch speed
- NewWorld – luck
- July4th – luck
- TrickOrTreat – hatch speed
- Twiisted – 5,000 gems
- 400m – hatch speed
- Update59 – luck
- SuperSale – hatch speed
- Spring – hatch speed
- ChristmasBoost – hatch speed
- Update48 – hatch speed
- Part2 – hatch speed
- Cupid – hatch speed
- Update47 – hatch speed
- Mushroom – luck
- SylentlyBest – x2 hatch speed
- BriteJuice – luck
- Season 8 – luck
- Update49 – luck
- Bunny – hatch speed
- Update74 – x2 hatch speed
- SuperCoins – 1,000 coins
- Citrus – hatch speed
- Circus – hatch speed
- JollyChristmas – luck
- hiddenvideocode – x2 luck
- Secrets – shiny chance
- Season3 – luck
- Easter21 – x2 luck
- Season7 – hatch speed
- BeachBoost – hatch speed
- ExtraLuck – luck
- Update73 – hatch speed
- Galactic – luck
- BlizzyrdBest – x2 luck
- Kraken – luck
- sircfennerNoob – luck
- SecretBoost – hatch speed
- pinkarmypet – hatch speed
- Poseidon – hatch speed
- FreeBoost – hatch speed
- Update21 – luck
- Update53 – luck
- Mythical – shiny chance
- Luckiest – luck
- LostCity – luck
- HammieIsBadAtRocketLeague – luck
- HappyEaster – luck
- Halloween – luck
- Fancy2 – luck
- MegaSale – luck
- ChristmasStream – hatch speed
- Pass – hatch speed
- StPatricks – luck
- Update54 – luck
- AncientTimes – shiny chance
- SuperBeach – luck
- SecretLuckCode – luck
- pinkarmypet – 5,000 gems
- Thanks – shiny chance
- SecretPet – toy serpent
- Fireworks – hatch speed
- sircfenneriscool – luck
- BubblePass – luck
- superspeed – hatch speed
- Vine – hatch speed
- SuperGems – 100 gems
- UncleSam – shiny chance
- Clown – hatch speed
- valentine – hatch speed
- Glitch – x2 luck
- Special – hatch speed
- Challenges – hatch speed
- Update63 – luck
- LuckyDay – luck
- Update70 – luck
- SpeedBoost – hatch speed
- Royalty – hatch speed
- Update60 – luck
- Update51 – luck
- UnderTheSea – luck
- Summer – hatch speed
- Colorful – shiny chance
- Tomcat – hatch speed
- Carnival2 – hatch speed
- 600M – luck
- SpeedyBoi – hatch speed
- Update75 – x2 hatch speed
- BlueCrew – 5,000 gems
- 300M – hatch speed
- Update58 – luck
- Update45 – hatch speed
- SuperLuck – luck
- christmas – 5,000 candycanes
- FREE – hatch speed
- Update66 – luck
- ChristmasPart2 – hatch speed
- Vacation – hatch speed
- 2hourluck – luck
- ChocolateEgg – shiny chance
- UltraSpeed – hatch speed
- Valentines – luck
- Update65 – luck
- Update68 – luck
- SpookyHalloween – hatch speed
- Update50 – luck
- FreePet – Twitter dominus
- InThePast – hatch speed
How to redeem the codes?
- Launch the game
- Locate the codes tab on the left side of the home screen
- Copy one of the Bubble Gum Simulator codes from the list above
- Claim your rewards!