Do you need help adding more gums to your collection? If the answer is yes, then you’re in the right place as we have made this ultimate list of Bubble Gum Simulator codes that offer plenty of freebies.

In Bubble Gum Simulator, your main task is to collect varieties of bubble gums, increase their size and jump higher to create new records. Remember, the bigger the size of the bubble the higher you can jump with it while collecting points.

In addition to that, you can collect hats, pets and eggs which will grant you various in-game rewards once you've unlocked them.

Active Bubble Gum Simulator Codes

ReallyFancy – hatch speed

– hatch speed Fancy – shiny chance

– shiny chance MegaSpeedBoost – hatch speed

– hatch speed ThankYou – luck

– luck Update16 – luck

– luck Ocean – luck

– luck Update57 – luck

– luck Portal – luck

– luck SantaClaus – hatch speed

– hatch speed Update72 – hatch speed

– hatch speed AtlantisHats – hatch speed

– hatch speed SuperSecret – hatch speed

– hatch speed update71 – luck

– luck FreeHatchSpeed – hatch speed

– hatch speed StPatrickLuck – luck

– luck Ghosts – hatch speed

– hatch speed NewWorld – luck

– luck July4th – luck

– luck TrickOrTreat – hatch speed

– hatch speed Twiisted – 5,000 gems

– 5,000 gems 400m – hatch speed

– hatch speed Update59 – luck

– luck SuperSale – hatch speed

– hatch speed Spring – hatch speed

– hatch speed ChristmasBoost – hatch speed

– hatch speed Update48 – hatch speed

– hatch speed Part2 – hatch speed

– hatch speed Cupid – hatch speed

– hatch speed Update47 – hatch speed

– hatch speed Mushroom – luck

– luck SylentlyBest – x2 hatch speed

– x2 hatch speed BriteJuice – luck

– luck Season 8 – luck

8 – luck Update49 – luck

– luck Bunny – hatch speed

– hatch speed Update74 – x2 hatch speed

– x2 hatch speed SuperCoins – 1,000 coins

– 1,000 coins Citrus – hatch speed

– hatch speed Circus – hatch speed

– hatch speed JollyChristmas – luck

– luck hiddenvideocode – x2 luck

– x2 luck Secrets – shiny chance

– shiny chance Season3 – luck

– luck Easter21 – x2 luck

– x2 luck Season7 – hatch speed

– hatch speed BeachBoost – hatch speed

– hatch speed ExtraLuck – luck

– luck Update73 – hatch speed

– hatch speed Galactic – luck

– luck BlizzyrdBest – x2 luck

– x2 luck Kraken – luck

– luck sircfennerNoob – luck

– luck SecretBoost – hatch speed

– hatch speed pinkarmypet – hatch speed

– hatch speed Poseidon – hatch speed

– hatch speed FreeBoost – hatch speed

– hatch speed Update21 – luck

– luck Update53 – luck

– luck Mythical – shiny chance

– shiny chance Luckiest – luck

– luck LostCity – luck

– luck HammieIsBadAtRocketLeague – luck

– luck HappyEaster – luck

– luck Halloween – luck

– luck Fancy2 – luck

– luck MegaSale – luck

– luck ChristmasStream – hatch speed

– hatch speed Pass – hatch speed

– hatch speed StPatricks – luck

– luck Update54 – luck

– luck AncientTimes – shiny chance

– shiny chance SuperBeach – luck

– luck SecretLuckCode – luck

– luck pinkarmypet – 5,000 gems

– 5,000 gems Thanks – shiny chance

– shiny chance SecretPet – toy serpent

– toy serpent Fireworks – hatch speed

– hatch speed sircfenneriscool – luck

– luck BubblePass – luck

– luck superspeed – hatch speed

– hatch speed Vine – hatch speed

– hatch speed SuperGems – 100 gems

– 100 gems UncleSam – shiny chance

– shiny chance Clown – hatch speed

– hatch speed valentine – hatch speed

– hatch speed Glitch – x2 luck

– x2 luck Special – hatch speed

– hatch speed Challenges – hatch speed

– hatch speed Update63 – luck

– luck LuckyDay – luck

– luck Update70 – luck

– luck SpeedBoost – hatch speed

– hatch speed Royalty – hatch speed

– hatch speed Update60 – luck

– luck Update51 – luck

– luck UnderTheSea – luck

– luck Summer – hatch speed

– hatch speed Colorful – shiny chance

– shiny chance Tomcat – hatch speed

– hatch speed Carnival2 – hatch speed

– hatch speed 600M – luck

– luck SpeedyBoi – hatch speed

– hatch speed Update75 – x2 hatch speed

– x2 hatch speed BlueCrew – 5,000 gems

– 5,000 gems 300M – hatch speed

– hatch speed Update58 – luck

– luck Update45 – hatch speed

– hatch speed SuperLuck – luck

– luck christmas – 5,000 candycanes

– 5,000 candycanes FREE – hatch speed

– hatch speed Update66 – luck

– luck ChristmasPart2 – hatch speed

– hatch speed Vacation – hatch speed

– hatch speed 2hourluck – luck

– luck ChocolateEgg – shiny chance

– shiny chance UltraSpeed – hatch speed

– hatch speed Valentines – luck

– luck Update65 – luck

– luck Update68 – luck

– luck SpookyHalloween – hatch speed

– hatch speed Update50 – luck

– luck FreePet – Twitter dominus

– Twitter dominus InThePast – hatch speed

How to redeem the codes?