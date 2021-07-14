In this article, we’re listing all of the active and updated Anime Mania codes along with the easiest steps to claim them.
What makes Anime Mania different from other games in the genre is its content. Yes, this Roblox title features a number of hit animes in a single game. It has 12 famous animes which include Naruto, One Piece and Bleach, to name a few.
In-game all you have to do is select your favourite anime and enjoy the story by completing anime-themed stages. As this is a Roblox title, undoubtedly there are a lot of freebies that can be claimed by redeeming codes.
Active Anime Mania codes
- SPGBlackStar
- Miracle
- MHARelease?
- Aricku
- IFOLLOWEDYOU
- atlastZerO
- Dessi
- animeMANIAHYPE
- ibeMaine
Expired
-
StarCodeBenni
- REAPERUPDATE!!
- FIXITROBLOX
- 100K!
- ibeMaine
- OffClan
- OFFSM00K
- OffMeno
- HUNTER X HUNTER UPDATE
- animeMANIAHYPE
- FOLLOWERSONLY
- STRESSTEST
- TWITTEREYES
- maruto2?
- HWYT
- IFOLLOWYOU!
- SORRYABOUTTHAT
- 1PIECE
- 100MILVISITS
- EtherealMiracool
- JOJOUPDATE
- etherealmiraclE
- REAPER?
- bugsFIX
What are Anime Mania codes?Just like any other Roblox codes, including the Blox Fruits codes, My Hero Mania codes and many others, Anime Mania codes contain valuable free items which include Gold, Gem and lots more.
How to redeem the codes step by step?Follow the steps below to easily redeem the codes.
- Launch the game and wait for the home screen of the game to load up
- Head to the Codes tab which can be found in the bottom corner on the left side of the screen
- Copy one of the codes from our list above and paste it into the box
- Hit the submit button to instantly grab the rewards