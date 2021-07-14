In this article, we’re listing all of the active and updated Anime Mania codes along with the easiest steps to claim them.

What makes Anime Mania different from other games in the genre is its content. Yes, this Roblox title features a number of hit animes in a single game. It has 12 famous animes which include Naruto, One Piece and Bleach, to name a few.

In-game all you have to do is select your favourite anime and enjoy the story by completing anime-themed stages. As this is a Roblox title, undoubtedly there are a lot of freebies that can be claimed by redeeming codes.

Active Anime Mania codes

SPGBlackStar

Miracle

MHARelease?

Aricku

IFOLLOWEDYOU

atlastZerO

Dessi

animeMANIAHYPE

ibeMaine

Expired

StarCodeBenni

REAPERUPDATE!!

FIXITROBLOX

100K!

ibeMaine

OffClan

OFFSM00K

OffMeno

HUNTER X HUNTER UPDATE

animeMANIAHYPE

FOLLOWERSONLY

STRESSTEST

TWITTEREYES

maruto2?

HWYT

IFOLLOWYOU!

SORRYABOUTTHAT

1PIECE

100MILVISITS

EtherealMiracool

JOJOUPDATE

etherealmiraclE

REAPER?

bugsFIX

What are Anime Mania codes?

How to redeem the codes step by step?

Launch the game and wait for the home screen of the game to load up

Head to the Codes tab which can be found in the bottom corner on the left side of the screen

Copy one of the codes from our list above and paste it into the box

Hit the submit button to instantly grab the rewards

How to get more Anime Mania codes?