The One Piece inspired Roblox game, Last Pirates, is gradually climbing the ladder of popularity. As such, we are seeing a surge in people searching for codes. In view of that, we are putting out this piece which has all the latest Last Pirates codes.

One Piece is a popular anime and manga beautifully illustrated by Eiichiro Oda in 1997. It describes the story of a young man who embarks on a journey filled with action and adventure. He travels from the East Blue Sea to find the precious treasure.

This article has all the information you will need, starting from the description of the Last Pirates codes, the easiest steps to redeem them and where you can find more of them. Without any further delay, let’s take a look at all the details.

Active Last Pirates Codes

SmolEsan – 10K Cash

– 10K Cash WHITEKUNG – 10K Cash

– 10K Cash 10MVisits – Cash

– Cash UPDATE!! – 20K Cash

– 20K Cash OatCasterCh – 10K Cash

– 10K Cash DIW_TW – Cash

– Cash JZGAMMING – 10K Cash

– 10K Cash MAOKUMA – 10K Cash

– 10K Cash XIEXIE – 10K Cash

– 10K Cash NEOGAMING – Cash

– Cash MIUMA – 20K Cash

– 20K Cash KINGNONKD – 1K Cash

– 1K Cash 3MVisits – Cash

Expired

Cathunt

Katana

HxW

25KVisit

Bisentov2

Bisento

snowman

Rosaki

10KVisit

Saber

UPDATE3

Yoru

Vezxter

What are Last Pirates codes?

How to redeem the codes step by step?

Launch the game and wait for it to load

Once the loading is finished, locate the Codes tab at the bottom of the screen

Copy one of the codes from our list below and paste it into the input box

Hit the enter button to receive the rewards right away

These codes contain extra cash, sometimes limited items and stat reset. Feel free to use the codes as these are sent out by the official developer of the game.Follow our simplified steps to redeem the codes instantly.

How to find more Last Pirates codes?

Our page is the ultimate destination for you to claim active and updated codes. As soon as these exclusive codes are sent out from the official source, we will update this page. You can also try out the expired codes and claim the rewards if you're lucky enough.

