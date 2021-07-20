Updated on: July 20th, 2021 - Checked for new Murder Mystery 2 codes

If you want to try out different types of knives, you will have to redeem multiple codes. To help you out with that, we have the best and frequently updated list of active Murder Mystery 2 codes around, along with the easiest steps to redeem them. So, let us take a look at it.

Murder Mystery 2 has three categories to choose from, Innocent, Sheriff and Murderer. The Innocent’s are weaponless and need to run from the murderer and report to the sheriff with proof. The Sheriff is the only one who has a weapon and is able to kill the Murderer. And the Murderer is tasked to kill everyone and save themself from getting shot by the Sheriff.

Does Murder Mystery 2 have codes?

Like most of the Roblox games, Murder Mystery 2 has codes that you can redeem for some free goodies! Just check the active ones below, we will be updating them as soon as the developer releases them!

What are Murder Mystery 2 codes used for?

How to redeem Murder Mystery 2 codes step by step?

Log in to the game and search for the Inventory section

Copy a code from the list we have

Paste it in the box that asks you to enter a code

Finally, hit the button to redeem it.

Active

Expired

N30N

COMB4T2

TH3N3XTL3V3L

SK00L

INF3CT3D

D3NIS

PR1SM

2015

AL3X

SK3TCH

G003Y

R3PT1L3

HW2017

G1FT3D

PATR1CK

SUB0

C0RL

The codes grant you varieties of Knives that you can use in-game to make it more exciting. You can also gain some free diamonds and radio! These redeem codes are genuine and released by the developer, so there’s no harm in using them.Unfortunately, the developer has not released any of the codes, recently. Although we have a bunch of expired ones, we will make sure to update the page immediately as and when a new code becomes available.

