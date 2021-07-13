Updated on: July 13th, 2021 - Checked for new My Hero Mania codes, added new one

As you have already seen in the title, another Roblox game, you must be excited and anxious about the codes the game has to offer. We always knew the importance of the Roblox codes, so here we are with a bunch of My Hero Mania codes that you can redeem to enjoy the rewards.

What are My Hero Mania redeem codes?

Where to redeem My Hero Mania redeem codes step by step?

Launch the game and wait for all the resources to load

Locate the menu and search for the code box

Copy one of the redeem codes from the list down below

Press the button to claim it.

If you play My Hero Mania , then you probably already know that the game requires spins in order to change the quirks of characters. My Hero Mania codes are here to help you grab more spins by which you can change your quirk multiple times. These codes are sent out by the developer of the game and, as such, are completely fine to use.

As you can see, most of the My Hero Mania codes will get you spins! There are some that will include other gifts, but at the present, we don't have any of those. Hopefully, we'll get a couple of them in the future if the developers hear our pleas!

Active

210kCODE! - 5 free spins

- 5 free spins thank220k - 5 free spins (New!)

- 5 free spins (New!) newupdate! - 10 free spins

- 10 free spins goal200k – 10 free spins

– 10 free spins theultra190k – 5 free spins

Expired

70kalready –2 free spins

big130k –5 free spins

the100k –10 free spins

ultra140k –5 free spins

zi170k –5 free spins

plus120k! –4 free spins

110kcodeyay –5 free spins

FirstCode! –5 free spins

its90k! –6 free spins

80kcode! –5 free spins

likereward1 –2 free spins

spinner180k –5 free spins

letsgo150k –5 free spins

160ktux –5 free spins

Where to find more My Hero Mania codes?

For more My Hero Mania codes, you can follow the Twitter account of the game or you can also visit the official Roblox group page where you can find them. Additionally, you can always visit us for the latest active codes as we constantly keep the page updated.

