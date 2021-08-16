Searching for codes to boost the growth of your bee swarm? You've found yourself in the right place. As always, we're on-hand to provide you with a bunch of Bee Swarm Simulator codes that will help you while playing the game.
This Roblox title is all about growing a swarm of bees, collecting pollen to make honey and lots more. It takes you on an adventure where you visit various places and make friends with bears. In addition, you will have to complete quests and challenges, all of which offer huge rewards upon completion.
There are also varieties of badges that become unlocked as you progress through the levels. If you want to know more about the badges in detail, make sure to visit the official club.
If you find this useful, make sure to bookmark us and visit our other collections of Roblox codes that you can find below:
- All Star Tower Defense codes
- Blox Fruits redeem codes
- Anime Fighting Simulator codes
- Boku No Roblox Remastered redeem codes
Now, let's take a look at the latest Bee Swarm Simulator codes:
Active Bee Swarm Simulator codes
- Banned - Stubborn Bee Jelly and Buff!
- 1MLikes - Join the group to claim
- WordFactory - Freebie
- Millie - Freebie
- Troggles - Freebie
- Luther - Freebie
- CarmensAnDiego - Freebie
- Dysentery - Freebie
- Jumpstart - Freebie
- Mocito100T - Stingers, Gumdrops, Coconuts, Inspire, Coconut Field Boost, Coconut Field Capacity etc
- RedMarket - Pepper Patch Boost, Pepper Patch Capacity, Pepper Patch Market Boost
- Cubly - x1 Bumble Bee Jelly, x10 Bitterberries, x1 Micro-Converter, Capacity Code etc
- 500mil - x2 Stump Field Boost, x3 Bamboo Field Boost, x5 Field Dice, x5 Gumdrops, x5 Jelly Beans, x5 Wealth Clock, 1h Conversion Boost, Science Bear Morph
- BeesBuzz123 - x1 Cloud Vial, x5 Gumdrops, x3 Jelly Beans
- ClubBean - Magic Bean, Pineapple Patch Boost
- ClubConverters - x10 Micro-Converters
- Discord100k - Marshmallow Bee Buff, Rose Field Boost, x3 Pine Tree Forest Boost: +300% Pine Tree Forest Pollen, x3 Spider Field Boost, x3 Jelly Beans, x3 Gumdrops, x3 Moon Charm, x3 Tickets
- GumdropsForScience - 15x Gumdrops
- Marshmallow - 1h Conversion Boost, Marshmallow Bee
- SecretProfileCode - Ant Pass, Shocked Bee Jelly, Oil, Glue Buff, Enzymes Buff
- Sure - x3 Dandelion Field Boost, 30m Conversion Boost, 2,500 Honey
- Teespring - x3 Bamboo Field Boost, x3 Bamboo Field Winds, Marshmallow Bee
- Wax - 5x Tickets, 5,000 Honey
- Wink - x7 Dandelion Field Boost, x5 Tickets, 5,000 Honey, Haste, Black Bear Morph
- Buzz - 5,000 Honey
- Nectar - 5,000 Honey
- 38217 - 5x Tickets
- Bopmaster - 5x Tickets
- Cog - 5x Tickets
- Connoisseur - 5x Tickets
- Crawlers - 5x Tickets
- Roof - 5x Tickets
Expired
- BillionVisits
- 3YearParty
- SpaceReboot
- BlackFriday
- RebootPC
- Buoyant
- WintersEnd
- BlackBearMythic
- 5mMembers
- Strawbeary
- FuzzyFarewell
- Gumaden10T
- BigBag
- RebootXmas
How to redeem the codes in Bee Swarm Simulator?
- Launch the game and wait for the resources to load
- Tap on the gear icon in the top left corner of the screen
- Copy an active code from the list above and paste it in there
- Hit the redeem button to instantly claim it
- Enjoy your rewards!