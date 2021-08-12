Do you love slashing through action-packed brawls, dodging bullets or hunting for treasures while dungeon crawling? Sounds like the very best Android aRPG games in 2021 will be your bread and butter.

And as luck would have it, if you're looking for some of the best hack and slash or aRPGs for Android, you're in the right place. We've compiled a list of some of the most breathtaking action-packed games to keep you company for hours to come.

No matter if you prefer premium or free-to-play mobile games, we've got a selection of both to give you plenty of titles to scroll through.

Hack and slash? More like bash everything and everyone!

Hack 'n' slash games fall under the action role-playing game (aRPG) category, but unlike your typical aRPG experience, in a hack 'n' slash, you'll shift your attention mainly towards the fighting aspect of the game.

Simply put, ARPGs are slightly more strategy-heavy than hack and slash games, but overall they're both cut from the same RPG sub-genre cloth. So if you want to find Android aRPG games that perfectly fits all your needs, let's take a look at our list by clicking the big blue button below.