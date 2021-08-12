Hack and slash enthusiasts will enjoy reading about the best Android aRPG games in 2021
Do you love slashing through action-packed brawls, dodging bullets or hunting for treasures while dungeon crawling? Sounds like the very best Android aRPG games in 2021 will be your bread and butter.
And as luck would have it, if you're looking for some of the best hack and slash or aRPGs for Android, you're in the right place. We've compiled a list of some of the most breathtaking action-packed games to keep you company for hours to come.
No matter if you prefer premium or free-to-play mobile games, we've got a selection of both to give you plenty of titles to scroll through.
Hack and slash? More like bash everything and everyone!
Hack 'n' slash games fall under the action role-playing game (aRPG) category, but unlike your typical aRPG experience, in a hack 'n' slash, you'll shift your attention mainly towards the fighting aspect of the game.
Simply put, ARPGs are slightly more strategy-heavy than hack and slash games, but overall they're both cut from the same RPG sub-genre cloth. So if you want to find Android aRPG games that perfectly fits all your needs, let's take a look at our list by clicking the big blue button below.
There's no better game than Punishing: Gray Raven, a recent release and an incredible Android aRPG game to kick off our list. In Punishing: Gray Raven you will form a team of Constructs (a.k.a. fighters) who are tasked with taking out the Punishing virus that's corrupting the world.
It is a stunning-looking game, with plenty of futuristic elements and more than enough tasks to keep you busy for hours on end. The game has all the right elements to make it a must-play in every hack 'n' slash fan's repertoire, and thus it gets our landing spot on the best Android aRPG games list. Don't forget to read our Punishing: Gray Raven review - it'll give you all the details you need to lure you right in!
If realistic games are more up your alley, Pascal's Wager is one of the best options available. This amazing hack'em up aRPG looks well-refined and plays exceptionally, both with controller support and touchscreen. It's also a premium game, so no ads will bombard you as you try to play - and that's a huge relief.
Receiving constant updates and in-game events, players can also opt for some additional (paid) DLCs to enhance their experience. And while it is a single-player experience, it doesn't get boring at all. On the contrary - it gives the player time to immerse themselves into the story without having to fear falling behind the other players on the ranking ladder. It's absolutely brilliant.
A beautiful, fast-paced ARPG that encompasses all the best elements that make a game of the genre one of the best picks. It features a rather dark theme, with more than 10 different environmental scenarios set in completely different conditions - some in snowy moutains, others in creepy dungeons.
It's a true hack n slash experience down to its very core, that you don't want to miss.
Eternium is one of those old-school ARPGs that looks eerily similar to Diablo. It could easily fall into the same category as the up-and-coming Path of Exile Mobile and Diablo Immortal since the graphics are realistic, the touch controls are decent, and the skills and dungeons are very intuitive.
Every single aspect of Eternium feels great, and if you're a seasoned ARPG player, you will find that from equipment crafting to spells and boss battles, it all makes perfect sense in the way they've been adapted. Haven't heard of it yet? Then make sure to give it a try ASAP - it's free!
Dark theme? Check.
Alluring NPCs selling you premium packs and loot chests that you find it difficult to say 'no' to? Check.
Badass-looking characters? Double check!
Darkness Rises is an Android aRPG that not only looks great, but it's also stylised in such a way to make you feel bad if you're not logging in every day to claim those free chests. It pays a lot of attention to every detail, and you'll be able to tell that right away.
As for the gameplay, it tends to get fairly repetitive in the end, or if you try to farm for a specific item, but aside from that it's not as difficult as to send you straight into oblivion. Instead, Darkness Rises is a hardcore wannabe game, but with pay-to-get-there elements. Nonetheless, it's gorgeous and a great overall experience. Just read our Darkness Rises review before checking it out.!
Unlike any other Android aRPG out there, Kritika stands out for its ridiculous interactions, skills, animations, and pretty much everything else. Believe it or not, that makes it extremely charming - at least, in our opinion. That's a winner right there.
It's as if anime meets Darkness Rises, but with slightly more abrupt edges - if that makes sense. Just a heads' up though; if you want to be able to compete with the more dedicated players, you'll have to put in a considerable amount of time.
The takeaway? It is a pretty fun game if you want something action-packed to give you your daily dose of mad tapping. Better read our Kritika review first!
Looking for a brilliant action role-playing game for Android with state-of-the-art hack and slash battles, clean-looking graphics, and controller support? Then look no further, because Titan Quest is here! With multiple scenarios, DLCs and characters featuring interesting spells at your fingertip, you've got a premium game that is worth the price.
It might come at a price at first, but hear me out - in Titan Quest: Legendary Edition you have every single DLC and update, which means you won't have to spend a dime further. You can enjoy the game for what it is, a brilliant old-fashioned aRPG. Clear quests, loot chests and kill bosses. That's what we love to see.
Another retro-style aRPG, Almora Darkosen is a top-down game that takes key elements from Diablo and other big titles and merges them into one. It looks fairly simple at the start, but in reality, it's all about the grind. You need to collect powerful equipment to help you complete the story because, surprise surprise, you won't be able to kill a fly if you aren't strong enough!
The element that won it for us though is the enriched gameplay, and the lack of pay-to-win elements. Just like in Diablo and Path of Exile, you can complete the game without IAPs, but if you want to pay for something, you'll pay to remove ads or to purchase a Premium Account. It's simple and to the point, just what we love to see in some of the best Android aRPG games!
You've probably heard of Dark Souls. If you have, then chances are you've heard of Grimvalor too. It's basically Dark Souls on mobile. This beautiful hack & slash RPG platformer looks great, feels right, and is challenging enough to send shivers down your spine every time you dodged a figurative bullet (or a literal sword).
You'll assign points to various attributes and try to enhance your character as much as possible while training to defeat mighty bosses and avoiding the traps that lie ahead. Grimvalor doesn't resemble your typical platformer, but rather takes those elements into the aRPG scene and gives you slices of hope that you'll survive with what you have (which is not often true). Read our Grimvalor review if you want to know more about our experience playing it!
Another top-down action, Mighty Quest for Epic Loot is a game where you can afford to take it easy from time to time, and that's not something we typically see with such fast-paced games. You're essentially a dungeon fighter, slashing your way through waves of enemies and trying to get that epic loot.
In reality, you're just fighting non-stop in order to collect items and upgrade them (until you run out of resources) and then do that time and time again. It's quite repetitive, but it's also fun. The graphics are colourful and unlike some of the other Android aRPG games on the list, this one feels rather lighthearted. Just read our Mighty Quest for Epic Loot review and you'll understand.