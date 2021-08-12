We're here today with a couple of tips that will help you in Call of Duty Mobile's Zombie Siege mode apocalypse, its new survival mode.

Call of Duty Mobile has become one of the more popular mobile games out there. It has been a big hit with fans of the iconic first-person shooter games and it still continues to get major substantial updates. This slew of regular updates gets players coming back for more.

One of the newest additions (for a limited time), is the return of a dedicated Zombies mode. Zombie modes have been hugely popular in the Call of Duty series since they debuted during the Black Ops era. There was actually originally a zombie mode, but was taken out to the dismay of the CoD Mobile gamers.

With this new mode, Undead Siege, you will team up with other players in a bizarre world that's infested with the walking dead. You need to prepare during the day, gathering up weapons and supplies, and once night falls, it's time to start shredding through your foes. Here are a few tips to keep in mind.

