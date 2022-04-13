CoD Mobile controller settings guide

Officially supported joypads, as well as some alternatives

Not everyone likes to play their favourite title by tapping their fingers on the screen. There are dozens of games that provide a better gameplay experience when played using controllers and one of them is Call of Duty: Mobile.

So, if you are the type of person who prefers to use a CoD Mobile controller rather than playing a mobile game in the traditional touchscreen manner, then you are in the right place. We will be describing the various ways how to use the joypad and some other information regarding this alternate control method.

Does CoD Mobile support controllers?

What kind of controllers are supported?

The answer to the question is a big yes.and the feature comes with the game itself. Back in November of 2019, the publishers made an announcement regarding their support in-game for both Android and iOS versions.Officially, the game seamlessly supports DUALSHOCK4 of PlayStation 4 and official Xbox One controllers. So it is obvious that the game supports wireless joypads and as of now but there is no official statement from the developers regarding the support for wired ones.

Also, these joypads have been tested by the dev team so they should work flawlessly with the game. However, players have come up with some other alternatives which include third-party controllers such as Razer Raiju, Cosmic Byte and lots more.

How to set up and use the CoD Mobile controller step by step?

Turn on the controller and pair it with your phone by using Bluetooth.

Head into the game and search for the controller setting that comes under the main settings tab.

Slide the tab to allow the usage and that’s it, you have successfully paired your Bluetooth joypad with the game.

You can also change the keybindings to suit your preferences

There are some basic steps to follow if you wish to gun down the enemy using a joypad. The following steps will help you to connect it in-game and the steps are exactly the same for both iOS and Android.

But keep in mind, the joypad works only when a match starts, in order to navigate the lobby and other sections you will have to use the native controls and once the match has started you won’t be able to switch controls.

Another important point to keep in mind is that you will be matched with players who are also using CoD Mobile controllers at the same time. So don't dive into battle expecting a significant advantage over your opponents.

Original article by Suchit Mohanty, updated by PocketGamer staff.