Call of Duty Mobile introduces characters from hit superpunk show The Boys

Call of Duty Mobile season five is right around the corner

Subtitled Revenge, it features a brand-new collab event for hit TV show The Boys

Meanwhile, you can also jump into the new Armored Royale mode or the return of Peak Duel

This month, The Boys, the television adaptation of Garth Ennis' popular superhero comic, finally wrapped up. And, as is the style these days, opinions are massively divided. But if you're just here for dudes in capes bloodying each other up, then you're in luck, because Call of Duty: Mobile is here to deliver with the upcoming season five, Revenge.

Starlight, Black Noir and Homelander himself all debut as playable characters in Call of Duty: Mobile. You'll be tasked with either joining up with The Boys or the Dawn of the Seven to earn a variety of themed rewards as part of the event.

And to help with that, two new themed modes are arriving as well. Supe'd Up Attack of the Undead sees you step into the shoes of the heroes as they take on the undead hordes. Meanwhile, V-Royale drops vials of the power-granting formula Temp V around the usual battle royale map, letting you power up with abilities such as laser vision or teleportation.

Homeander

It is odd to see a show like The Boys, which started off really ripping into the concept of superheroes, ending up as so emblematic of them. But that's neither here nor there, and even if you're a total super-sceptic, there's plenty to enjoy in this new season!

The debut of the new Armored Royale mode, for example, or the return of the 1v1 Peak Duel event. All that on top of the new additions in the battle pass for season five, Revenge, means that when it arrives May 27th, you'll have plenty to sink your super-teeth into.

Meanwhile, if you need some time to reset your palate ahead of playing, why not try some of the picks from our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week? That's where we list some of the most intriguing new releases from the last seven days!