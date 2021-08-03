Apex Legends Mobile’s beta version has been launched, and many players are having trouble figuring out how to change language in the game. So here is a step-by-step guide on how to change language in Apex Legends Mobile.

Open Apex Legends Mobile and go to settings

Go to language settings

Now select any of the languages from the available options and click on OK

Note: You will have to restart the game for the settings to be applied. So simply close the app and reopen it and you will find the new language settings applied.

Don’t worry. We understand that you might not be able to navigate to the settings tab then the language tab when everything is written in a foreign language. Therefore we have also attached a video for your reference, which will surely help you.

Why is the default language not ‘English’ for some players in Apex Legends Mobile?

When will more language be added to Apex Legends Mobile?

Many players have downloaded the Apex Legends Mobile beta from various 3rd party sources since the game has only launched in selected regions. Therefore for many players, when they sign in to the game, the language is set to Chinese by default. And, naturally, because players can’t understand the language, they have a hard time figuring out how to change the language to English.Since the game is in beta, only a couple of languages are available in Apex Legends Mobile. But respawn has already confirmed that the game will be available in multiple languages at its global launch, including English, Chinese, Japanese, and many more. Apex Legends Mobile release date, how to play, and everything we know so far about Apex Legends

